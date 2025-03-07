IBM Interns Share their Top 4 Tips on How to Get an Internship with IBM

Before you apply to an IBM internship, take time to do your research and learn more about the game-changing work that IBM does. Find specific topic areas that you are interested in and would like to learn more about to help guide your research. The IBM blog is a great starting place to learn more about some of the career paths at IBM and the incredible things IBMers get involved in.

To prepare for your interview with IBM, it’s helpful to know what IBM’s business and how that affects your own life. Be prepared to vocalize this learning and why you are specifically interested in working at IBM.

But remember that no one expects you to know everything. You’re a college student, not necessarily an expert in cloud, AI, or blockchain and that is totally okay. IBM can teach you whatever skills are necessary, but your curiosity is all your own.