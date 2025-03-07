IBM From a Wheelchair Perspective: Navigating Success and Inclusion

Juan Pablo is the US Communications Lead Business Advisor for IBM Consulting based in Guadalajara, Mexico. He has been with IBM for 9 years and is a proud member and advocate of people with diverse abilities.
My name is Juan Pablo, and I joined IBM in 2014. I’d like to share my experience as a person living with a spinal cord injury that occurred on June 14th, 2014, just 10 days after I started at IBM. For me, there is no IBM other than the one that I’ve experienced from my wheelchair. Fortunately, and I say this from the bottom of my heart, this has not been an obstacle to my professional development and fulfillment. Instead, it has been a motivation, as the organization has always been committed to facilitating the conditions necessary for me to thrive. From having infrastructure with ramps, accessible doors, transportation, and more, to the focus on inclusion and diversity, I have always felt like a valued and included part of the company. It is incredible how these values permeate IBM’s culture.
I was absent for four months after my injury before returning to work, and throughout that time, my job remained available. Before my return, I was invited to the office for a tour to ensure that all the facilities were accessible. My manager, along with colleagues and the building personnel, were present as we tested doors, ramps, bathrooms, elevators, and anything else that you can imagine. The aim of doing this was to ensure that everything would go smoothly upon my return to the office and that I felt comfortable, safe, and supported as an IBMer. I can’t describe how great I felt on that following Monday when I could arrive at my workplace without having to worry or stress about accommodations and accessibility.
In the beginning, I used to drive to the office because IBM’s transportation service was not wheelchair accessible at the time. I raised my hand and expressed the need to change this, and that was enough. They made the adjustments needed to ensure that I could use the company’s regular transportation, just like any other employee.
These are just some of the many anecdotes and experiences that I look back on fondly as an IBMer. I am truly grateful to IBM for all the efforts that are made to ensure that each and every employee, regardless of their abilities, feels included, supported, and empowered.
Thank you for reading my story and allowing me to share my IBM experience.
At IBM, we recognize all people as integral to our success. People with diverse abilities are central to this and we will proudly continue to hire and create employment conditions that help all people with diverse abilities thrive.