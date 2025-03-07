IBM From a Wheelchair Perspective: Navigating Success and Inclusion

I was absent for four months after my injury before returning to work, and throughout that time, my job remained available. Before my return, I was invited to the office for a tour to ensure that all the facilities were accessible. My manager, along with colleagues and the building personnel, were present as we tested doors, ramps, bathrooms, elevators, and anything else that you can imagine. The aim of doing this was to ensure that everything would go smoothly upon my return to the office and that I felt comfortable, safe, and supported as an IBMer. I can’t describe how great I felt on that following Monday when I could arrive at my workplace without having to worry or stress about accommodations and accessibility.

In the beginning, I used to drive to the office because IBM’s transportation service was not wheelchair accessible at the time. I raised my hand and expressed the need to change this, and that was enough. They made the adjustments needed to ensure that I could use the company’s regular transportation, just like any other employee.

These are just some of the many anecdotes and experiences that I look back on fondly as an IBMer. I am truly grateful to IBM for all the efforts that are made to ensure that each and every employee, regardless of their abilities, feels included, supported, and empowered.

Thank you for reading my story and allowing me to share my IBM experience.