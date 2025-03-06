IBM’s Culture of Volunteering Can Boost Your Job Satisfaction

At IBM, we’re all about fostering a culture that empowers our IBMers to make a difference in the world. We know that diversity, equity, and inclusion are key to driving progress, so we’re committed to fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work.

From day one, you’ll have the chance to contribute to this impact through volunteering and supporting causes that matter most to you. Through our internal, “IBM Community Engagement Portal,” you can search for multiple volunteer opportunities based on your location, interest, skills, and availability. The portal also provides year-round support via donations for over two million eligible non-profit organizations, globally. In some cases, IBM matches donations to certain causes to boost impact and encourage more IBMers to contribute.