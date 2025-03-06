IBM’s Culture of Volunteering Can Boost Your Job Satisfaction

When considering which company to work for, what matters most to you? Is it finding one with a strong culture that aligns with your values? Is it the opportunity to make a positive impact?
At IBM, we’re all about fostering a culture that empowers our IBMers to make a difference in the world. We know that diversity, equity, and inclusion are key to driving progress, so we’re committed to fostering an environment where everyone can thrive and make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work.
From day one, you’ll have the chance to contribute to this impact through volunteering and supporting causes that matter most to you. Through our internal, “IBM Community Engagement Portal,” you can search for multiple volunteer opportunities based on your location, interest, skills, and availability. The portal also provides year-round support via donations for over two million eligible non-profit organizations, globally. In some cases, IBM matches donations to certain causes to boost impact and encourage more IBMers to contribute.
One of the unique benefits of volunteering at IBM is the ability to earn volunteer rewards for tracking your volunteer hours in the portal. These rewards convert into dollars that you can then donate to eligible charities of your choice. In 2022, IBMers gave more than 437,000 hours of their time to volunteering and we’re working hard to hit our goal of four million by 2025.
Volunteering not only benefits your community, but also supports personal and professional growth by developing new skills and building relationships with colleagues. For instance, IBMers can volunteer their project management expertise to a non-profit organization to gain necessary hours for certification in that specific skill.
By joining IBM, you’ll be a part of a company that’s making a difference and creating a more fulfilling culture for its employees. You’ll have access to the tools and resources you need to engage in volunteer activities and make a contribution in the world.
At IBM, we are dedicated to hiring, supporting, educating, and embracing people of all abilities and backgrounds.