IBM Client Innovation Center in Italy

The CIC in Italy has three locations: Segrate (Milan), Bari, and Naples. There, you will find professionals who specialize in the design, development, and integration of business applications. These IBMers These IBMers provide technical, consulting, and industry expertise to drive digital transformation, working on complex projects for a wide range of public and private sector clients.

The main areas of expertise are:

Cloud, both hybrid and/or multicloud , understood as an environment for developing native applications as well as for migration projects to the cloud;

Artificial Intelligence (AI), both classical and generative, to support intelligent automation projects;

SAP, for supporting the design and development of solutions on both on-prem and Cloud platforms, or for carrying out migration projects.

Professionals joining IBM CIC Italy could participate in various projects across different industries, such as Government, Banking & Financial, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Chemical & Petroleum, Travel & Transportation sectors. They may be developing innovative solutions for clients facing crucial challenges in transforming their business.