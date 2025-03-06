IBM Executive Stories: How My Heritage, Mentorship, and Family Have Shaped My Leadership Journey

I truly believe my drive comes from my parents and their hard work and dedication. Like many others who were first-generation immigrants, my parents came from humble beginnings. My mother worked in the cafeteria of a local hospital and my father worked as a banquet waiter until the age of 74 at a prominent D.C. hotel. My dad would always tell me never to be late for work – this work ethic is a perfect example of why I am so driven.

To ensure we never lacked anything, my parents worked hard to build a stable foundation for my siblings and I. This experience serves as my constant inspiration. What drives me is never forgetting where I come from or the path my parents created for us.

We have a large extended family. Our upbringing was a blend of American and Peruvian culture, where we spoke Spanish and English, had large gatherings, and shared happiness, sorrows and – of course – Peruvian food. One of my favorite hobbies is cooking, which not only feeds my creative side, but also keeps me close to my mom, who passed away from cancer 25 years ago.