How Feeling Safe at Work Helped Me Come Out as Bisexual

When I was a kid, the boys – and the bullies – in school made it very clear: being bisexual was not an option. There were no bisexual role models and I never saw bisexual characters on the television shows I watched, the movies I went to, or the books I read. So, I put all my energy into trying to be “guy enough,” to fit in and not to stand out. I took that queer part of me and locked it away, hoping my secret would never, ever come out.

For a lot of bisexual guys, coming out feels far too risky, so they choose not to. What’s sad is that by keeping their sexual orientation hidden, it allows stereotypes about bisexuals to endure, and it means fewer bi role models who could help others.

I recently came across a book, Bi: The Hidden Culture, History, and Science of Bisexuality, by Dr. Julia Shaw, where she urges bisexuals to stand up and be visible, if you feel safe doing so. She said, “If you can safely be openly bi at work, please do it. Do it for all the people who can’t or haven’t yet been able to bring their whole selves to work. Do it for your younger colleagues, and those with less privilege or power. It makes a bigger difference to yourself and your colleagues than you would think.” [1]