How Can Leaders Foster the Growth of Cross-cultural Communities?

Shusaku is a Growth and Delivery Leader at the IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) in the Philippines. As a Japanese native living in the Philippines, he brings a wealth of experience and leadership in managing cross-cultural teams. With his strong focus on business growth and a passion for people development, he is deeply committed to fostering continuous development and driving success through collaboration.
In this blog, Shusaku will share his insights on navigating the intersection of Japanese and Filipino work cultures, as well as how leaders can support career development in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
When it comes to global collaboration, culture plays a major role in influencing communication styles, decision-making processes, and team dynamics - all of which can significantly impact the success of cross-cultural initiatives. As a Japanese IBMer living in the Philippines, Shusaku addresses the difference in leadership styles:
“In the Philippines, leadership is often relationship-oriented and democratic, focusing on harmony and close-knit interactions. In contrast, Japan’s leadership style blends democratic and pacesetting approaches, as described in Daniel Goleman’s Emotional Intelligence (1995). These differences stem from variations in organizational maturity, overall employee experience, and social environments.
With teams increasingly collaborating across cultures, using traditional leadership styles without understanding cultural differences can lead to misalignment and conflict. A flexible leadership approach that prioritizes mutual understanding is essential especially during a period of rapid growth.”
Shusaku believes the strengths of Filipino employees are diligence, strong family-like bonds with colleagues, and a love of having fun.
Their diligence allows them to meet the high-quality standards and detailed project management required by Japanese clients.
Strong family-oriented values foster high engagement, leading to stable, long-lasting service, higher customer satisfaction, and enhanced delivery quality.
Finally, the Filipino culture of joy and energy, shaped by leaders’ efforts to create a positive work environment, also helps inspire and energize Japanese colleagues, strengthening the organization overall.
Shusaku emphasizes the importance of growing vertically and diversifying one’s skillset.
“Fluency in one language alone may soon be insufficient in the age of AI. To excel in Japanese-related work, employees must go beyond language proficiency and gain a deeper understanding of Japanese business practices, values, and culture — knowledge best acquired through real-world experience, not just classroom learning.
A key strategy is providing opportunities to work directly with Japanese professionals, ideally in Japan. This helps immerse employees in a cross-cultural environment outside their comfort zone, fostering rapid and meaningful growth as this will enhance their professional value while offering personal and professional enrichment.
Equally important is creating opportunities for English-speaking Japanese employees to work in the Philippines. This mutual exchange builds cultural understanding on both sides, leading to smoother communication and collaborative career development across the two countries. Working in a culturally diverse team is an integral part of continuous growth.”
As a Growth and Delivery Leader, Shusaku believes the foundation of effective people development lies in encouraging individuals to step out of their comfort zones. Over time, employees may settle into routine, so in Shusaku’s role, he’s challenging his colleagues.
As a leader to hundreds of IBMers in the Philippines, he focuses on consistent communication about the company’s vision and orientation, all while keeping employees’ personal development at the forefront.
Shusaku believes that leaders must lead by example, embracing new challenges and fostering a growth mindset among their teams through clear communication and consistent action.
That’s why Shusaku says employees should cycle through phases of Challenge → Stabilization → Comfort → New Challenge, allowing time in the comfort zone to recharge before moving on to the next challenge. This rhythm prevents burnout while promoting continuous growth.
Shusaku believes in the potential of each individual. To him, it is crucial that leaders see the potential of their team members so they can help them develop.
“To identify potential, I observe two key traits in daily work: curiosity and self-directed thinking. Curiosity drives individuals to explore new areas and expand their capabilities, while a self-reliant mindset fosters accountability and initiative, key drivers for growth.
Based on these traits, I tailor my approach — providing clear instructions, leading by example, or allowing autonomy while evaluating results. Ensuring the work remains engaging is also critical for long-term growth. Motivation plays a vital role in this, as it helps foster a positive environment where individual contributions are acknowledged and celebrated, keeping team member inspired to grow.”
Future leaders can be found anywhere at IBM, so that’s why Shusaku says senior and junior team members working together on projects should learn from one another.
“For example, while members may typically follow a project manager’s instructions, we should encourage them to adopt a project manager mindset, take the initiative, and foster productivity. This mindset also promotes collaboration, as team members start to see the value in working together towards common goals,” said Shusaku
“When inexperienced members take on more responsibility, mistakes are inevitable. Supporting them in these moments and holding the team accountable for addressing and rectifying failures helps develop resilience. By learning from these experiences, both the individual and the team grow stronger, ultimately preparing them for leadership roles while maintaining a collaborative spirit.”
The key to sustainable growth lies in prioritizing people development, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and embracing the strengths of diversity.
Join us on the journey of developing a workforce of global tech talents, who know no boundaries, whether it is language, culture, or borders.