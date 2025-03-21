How Can Leaders Foster the Growth of Cross-cultural Communities?

When it comes to global collaboration, culture plays a major role in influencing communication styles, decision-making processes, and team dynamics - all of which can significantly impact the success of cross-cultural initiatives. As a Japanese IBMer living in the Philippines, Shusaku addresses the difference in leadership styles:

“In the Philippines, leadership is often relationship-oriented and democratic, focusing on harmony and close-knit interactions. In contrast, Japan’s leadership style blends democratic and pacesetting approaches, as described in Daniel Goleman’s Emotional Intelligence (1995). These differences stem from variations in organizational maturity, overall employee experience, and social environments.

With teams increasingly collaborating across cultures, using traditional leadership styles without understanding cultural differences can lead to misalignment and conflict. A flexible leadership approach that prioritizes mutual understanding is essential especially during a period of rapid growth.”

Shusaku believes the strengths of Filipino employees are diligence, strong family-like bonds with colleagues, and a love of having fun.

Their diligence allows them to meet the high-quality standards and detailed project management required by Japanese clients.

Strong family-oriented values foster high engagement, leading to stable, long-lasting service, higher customer satisfaction, and enhanced delivery quality.

Finally, the Filipino culture of joy and energy, shaped by leaders’ efforts to create a positive work environment, also helps inspire and energize Japanese colleagues, strengthening the organization overall.