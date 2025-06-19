How an Associate Partner found purpose in Technology Consulting

Inspired by her grandfather's tales of extensive travel and the importance of lifelong learning, Mahogany found her natural calling in the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of technology consulting.

“My grandfather was a Pullman Porter and a voracious reader. As a porter, he travelled extensively across the U.S. railways and always came back home with amazing stories about what he saw and who he met. He strongly encouraged me to travel and be a lifelong learner, as well,” shared Mahogany, who is based in Chicago, Illinois. “I believe having these values instilled in me at a very early age is what drew me so naturally to consulting. The opportunity to travel to popular, and not-so-popular places, and having to keep up with fast-paced technology developments has been fun and challenging in a rewarding way.”



For Mahogany, there are two key reasons she chose to work in consulting at IBM:



1. IBM provides a variety of different careers to explore.

“I believe the breadth of IBM and the support to stretch yourself to try new things is unmatched in the industry,” she said.

2. There’s emphasis on a quality approach to problem-solving.

“I wanted to do more than perform an analysis, make high level suggestions and walk away. I enjoy following through and seeing ideas come to life and having a meaningful impact,” she said.