The Power of Representation: Highlighting the Success of Women in Tech

Phaedra is IBM Consulting’s Global Leader for Trustworthy AI and holds a key role in ensuring AI is curated responsibly. She also co-leads the Trustworthy AI Center of Excellence (COE). The COE champions diversity and creates an environment where complex conversations around AI’s impact on society can take place safely. Phaedra’s day job is that she helps clients curate AI responsibly. There is a recognition that there is nothing easy about curating AI responsibly as it is a socio-technical challenge that necessarily requires a holistic approach across People, Process and Tools. Of these three, Phaedra emphasizes that PEOPLE, or establishing the right organizational culture is always the hardest.

“Today we must recognize that there is a tiny homogeneous group of people deciding which datasets to use to train AI models that we are using every day. For AI to best reflect the diverse communities that are served, we need a deliberate approach to DEI (Diversity Equity & Inclusion) – ensuring that we have people with truly different lived world experiences developing AI models and systems of governance around those models. Additionally, organizations need to establish communities that offer psychological safety to have tough conversations about disparate impact,” emphasized Phaedra, who is based in the US.