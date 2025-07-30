From Interns to IBMers: Real Stories from IBM Infrastructure Internships in India

Are you a university student or recent graduate wondering what it’s like to intern at IBM? We spoke with four interns from IBM India’s Infrastructure business who turned their internships into full-time careers. Their stories reveal how IBM empowers students to grow technically, build confidence, and thrive in a collaborative, mentor-driven environment.
Let’s meet them and hear what made their IBM internship unforgettable.
Role: Intern, Layout Designer
Location: Delhi, India
What stood out during your internship?
“At IBM, curiosity is your superpower. I worked on projects like the Automatic Layout Reviewer and later the Co-pilot API platform, which pushed me to think beyond the task list. The culture here is incredibly supportive — mentors and teammates are always ready to help.”
How did IBM help you grow?
“IBM’s mentorship culture helped me build confidence and technical depth. I learned to ask questions, take initiative, and collaborate effectively. That’s what made me want to stay and grow here full-time.”
Pro Tip for Students:
“Be proactive. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone — you’ll be surprised how much you can achieve.”
Role: Intern, Generative AI Research & Development
Location: Cloud Lab, Bangalore, India
What was your internship project?
“I worked on the Co-pilot API platform, which integrates data sources and tools for automation and decision-making. It was overwhelming at first, but the learning curve was incredibly rewarding.”
What made IBM special for you?
“The leadership here is amazing. They encourage us to learn from mistakes and explore new ideas. I always felt supported — whether it was my mentor, manager, or teammates. That’s why I’m excited to join IBM full-time.”
Pro Tip for Students:
“Prepare well — especially in data structures, algorithms, and system design. But also be ready to scale your solutions and understand the business impact.”
Role: Intern, India Software Development Lab Security Team
Location: Bangalore, India
What was your most exciting project?
“The database renaming utility was my first project, and it was a deep dive into mainframe systems and assembly programming. It was tough, but I learned so much in a short time.”
How did mentorship impact your experience?
“My mentor was a game-changer—always patient, always encouraging. That support helped me grow technically and personally. IBM’s culture makes you feel valued, no matter your experience level.”
Pro Tip for Students:
“Stay open to learning and embrace challenges. Communication and teamwork are just as important as technical skills.”
Role: Intern, Software Engineer, Operating Systems Team
Location: Bangalore, India
What did you love most about your internship?
“The people. IBMers are unique in how they approach problems and support each other. I was inspired by the collaborative spirit and the technical depth of my mentors.”
Why did you choose to stay at IBM?
“IBM encourages big dreams and continuous learning. The culture of innovation and mutual respect made it an easy decision to continue my journey here.”
Pro Tip for Students:
“Stay positive and celebrate small wins. Focus on your goals and keep learning — you’ll find your place.”
Here’s what makes IBM internships stand out:
Inclusive Culture: At IBM, your voice matters. You’re not just an intern — you’re part of the team.
Whether you're a junior, senior, or recent graduate, IBM internships offer a launchpad for your career. Meet us at your next campus career fair and discover how you can grow, learn, and thrive at IBM.
• Join our Talent Network to receive updates on events and career opportunities.
• View a list of all current internships in India on our Careers Website.