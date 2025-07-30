From Interns to IBMers: Real Stories from IBM Infrastructure Internships in India

Role: Intern, Layout Designer

Location: Delhi, India

What stood out during your internship?

“At IBM, curiosity is your superpower. I worked on projects like the Automatic Layout Reviewer and later the Co-pilot API platform, which pushed me to think beyond the task list. The culture here is incredibly supportive — mentors and teammates are always ready to help.”

How did IBM help you grow?

“IBM’s mentorship culture helped me build confidence and technical depth. I learned to ask questions, take initiative, and collaborate effectively. That’s what made me want to stay and grow here full-time.”

Pro Tip for Students:

“Be proactive. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone — you’ll be surprised how much you can achieve.”