Jorie: I majored in Computer Science with a concentration in Software Engineering. I also double minored in Digital Media Art Engineering Technology, as well as Business Administration.

I am currently working as a Software Developer for IBM’s Data & AI business unit, based in San Jose, California, supporting advanced data privacy capabilities on IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Extreme Blue prepared me for my current role by helping me develop a unique set of technical and professional skills that allow me to be versatile and multi-faceted within my team and the organization.

Mateo: My college major was Computer Science with a focus on Artificial Intelligence.

Currently, I am an IBM Systems Software Developer on the Cronus team, where I write code that helps testers interact with the processors on IBM’s Power and Z systems. Extreme Blue helped me prepare for this role by exposing me to specific hardware and systems knowledge I use every day in my job. Furthermore, the fast-paced nature of Extreme Blue taught me how to learn different technologies quickly and apply them to my job.

Derrick: I earned a PhD in Computational Science and Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University.

I am now a Quantum and Qiskit Researcher at IBM. Throughout the Extreme Blue program, I had to deliver weekly presentations to showcase the progress I was making with my project. This helped me build my confidence.