Entry Level Consultant: The Secrets to Becoming a Successful Candidate

IBM Consulting is a team of business, strategy and technology consultants who help clients envision and build their future in Hybrid Cloud and A.I. Here, you’ll work with visionaries across multiple industries across the globe in over 170 countries.
To help candidates who are searching for entry level positions at IBM, we’re launching a three-part blog series on the secrets to becoming a successful candidate.
In this blog, we focus on tips for becoming an entry level Consultant. You’ll get real insights from our IBM experts on what it takes to become a successful candidate throughout all phases of the hiring process, including how to prepare for working in consulting, apply to an entry level role, interview for an open position, and continue to progress in your career.
Relevant prior internship experience in business as a consultant, data scientist, developer, or designer are all useful experiences to have on your resume when applying for consulting roles. However, we acknowledge that our roles are entry level, so if you don’t have relevant work experience, you can always list other projects with transferable skills relevant to the role.
School projects, club involvement, summer and part-time jobs, relevant conferences you attended, badges you’ve earned, technology-related passion projects, relevant programming or coding languages, and teamwork and technical skills learned from classroom participation are all transferable skills for this area.
We receive a large number of applications for consulting jobs every year. The best way to stand out among the crowd is to highlight early in your resume your passion and interest for IBM and for consulting. Showcase your ability to learn, as well as your enthusiasm and research into IBM. These are all important in making your application interesting to the recruiter. Don’t forget to spell check and ensure that all your vital contact information is on your resume!
In the consulting world, we don’t necessarily work out of an IBM office every day; we work on a client’s site the majority of the time. You need be prepared mentally and expect to travel as part of the role. We tell our consultants that travel could be as much as 90% of the time, but it really depends on the client’s location and project. One week you could be working from home, and the next week you may be working at a client site. For some candidates, this role could be an exciting opportunity to travel and meet with different clients, but it’s not for everyone.
This can vary by your region, location, and track that you apply to (Developer, Data Scientist, Technical Specialist, Consultant, or Designer.) Traditionally, your application and interview process involve the following:
Do your research on IBM and ensure you understand the different areas of IBM Consulting. Get comfortable with the framework of going through a case and ensure you ask probing questions. Probing questions allow you to ensure you understand the question properly and retrieve hints of new information you may not have had before.
Start by taking a moment to collect your thoughts and ensure you’re thinking about the root question. This is where you can ask probing questions if you’re unsure of which direction to start with. The best advice would be to walk the interviewer through your thought process and how you arrived at your recommended solution. This shows the interviewer you can take a client’s problem and think critically about the recommended course of action.
Don’t be afraid to ask the interviewer for help if you get stuck by asking clarifying questions about the case, client, and environment.
Ask questions that will help you further understand the role. For example, “What kind of projects will I be working on?” and “What technologies will I be exposed to?” These questions will help you determine if the role and IBM are a good fit for you.
Another good question is “What does career progression in this role look like?” This question will show the interviewer that you’re interested in a career at IBM vs. just a job, and it will also give you a chance to understand what paths you can take your career. You want to make sure you’re stepping into a place that you can create as a home for the next 3-5 years.
The biggest struggle we tend to see is that candidates are often not prepared to answer the question, “Why are you interested in IBM Consulting?” It’s very important to make sure you do your research, whether through IBM.com, LinkedIn, Reddit, or wherever you go to get your information from. Definitely be prepared to answer this question.
The other challenge we see candidates face is nerves. The biggest piece of advice I have for candidates is when you’re interviewing, imagine you’re talking to a friend. Pretend you’re out in a restaurant or the cafeteria and you’re talking to a friend over the table. Take a deep breath before you get started. Everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time!
We’ve found these two resources to be helpful:
IBM is a place where not only can you grow upwards, but also where you can move laterally. You might come in as a project manager and have never done coding in your life, but if you show interest in learning how to do it, we’ll give you the needed education to help you become a coder.
Here’s an example of a career path for an IBM Consultant:
The biggest piece of advice we have for candidates is to find a mentor as soon as you get to IBM who can help support you in taking the next step in your career.
We hope you found these suggestions and advice helpful as you decide to apply for an Entry Level Consultant Role. Make sure to check out our other blogs on becoming a Developer and a Technology Seller.
We leave you with three tips from our consultants on how to become a successful candidate:
Read more about what a consultant actually does, the skills you need to become one and the career opportunities available for consultants.
Visit our careers in consulting website to see open consultant roles, learn more about life at IBM, and join our Talent Network to stay updated on relevant jobs that match your skills.