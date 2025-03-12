Empowering Women in Tech: Top Tips for Success

Have you ever wondered what it takes to get in the tech industry?

Cristina, a Business Transformation Services Leader within IBM Consulting’s Client Innovation Center (also known as CIC, or Global Delivery Center), started her journey at IBM as a Junior Developer. Now, 15 years later, she continues to play an integral role in our IBM team. She shares her story, reflecting on how she rose through the ranks to her current position – and she also has valuable tips for those aspiring to pursue a career in tech.

Cristina’s tech journey

“My journey with IBM started at the age of 20, when I applied for a junior developer role that required French language skills, while I was studying in the Erasmus Program in France. To my surprise, I was offered the job, and I knew I couldn’t let this opportunity slip away,” said the IBM Consulting Leader, who was working full-time at IBM while balancing her studies. “It was challenging, but I found it motivating to learn something new every day and see myself advancing in my career.”

Cristina says she became a project team leader after three years at IBM, at the age of 24 years old, and was later promoted to a manager role.

“Now, as the Business Transformation Services Leader, I drive business development, build a strong network, and ensure that the CICs are well-known throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. In addition to my management expertise, I also serve as a hands-on data analytics architect,” said Cristina.

Cristina gives her top tips for women in tech

So what if you’re ready to enter the tech industry? In her own words, Cristina gives her top tips for women trying to break into tech:

  1. Find your passion: “I love what I do. Find what you’re passionate about in the tech industry and pursue it. Passion can fuel your motivation and drive your success.”
  2. Take chances: “Allow yourself to be a bit crazy to take chances and apply for opportunities that might seem challenging. You’re only developing and growing when you’re going out of your comfort zone and doing things you never knew you could do.”
  3. Be proactive: “Get involved in various initiatives and networking opportunities. This can help you access new projects and opportunities you may not have otherwise known about. Besides my projects, I’m trying to be involved in activities like solutioning, hackathons, technical delivery assessments, interviews, and running trainings for universities.”
  4. Seek out mentorship: “Finding a mentor inside or outside your organization can be a helpful guide if you’re just starting out in your career. Reaching out to people for advice and tips on starting your career can also lead to valuable connections and opportunities.”
  5. Be open-minded and adaptable: “As technology evolves rapidly, it’s important to have an open-minded approach and the ability to adapt to change. Flexibility and willingness to adjust to new trends and technologies can help you stay relevant.”
  6. Hands-on experience: “Staying hands-on with projects helps me stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the market, and better understand my clients and employees. It also enables you to plan effectively and leverage technology to its fullest potential.”
  7. Find your balance: “Balancing work and personal life, especially as a mother of two, can be challenging. There is no one-size-fits-all formula, as it is constantly changing and evolving depending on family needs and work demands. However, finding a balance that works for you is key.”
  8. Don’t let imposter syndrome hold you back: “Don’t let self-doubt hold you back from pursuing your goals and achieving success. The best way to overcome this is to take things one step at a time and not let negative feelings consume too much energy.”

Discover your potential at IBM

At IBM, we are dedicated to hiring, supporting, educating, and embracing people of all abilities and backgrounds.

We are always looking for curious and courageous people to join our teams. If you see yourself as a problem-solver who enjoys learning, and is ready to unleash their full potential, IBM may be the right employer for you.

