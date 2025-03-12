“My journey with IBM started at the age of 20, when I applied for a junior developer role that required French language skills, while I was studying in the Erasmus Program in France. To my surprise, I was offered the job, and I knew I couldn’t let this opportunity slip away,” said the IBM Consulting Leader, who was working full-time at IBM while balancing her studies. “It was challenging, but I found it motivating to learn something new every day and see myself advancing in my career.”

Cristina says she became a project team leader after three years at IBM, at the age of 24 years old, and was later promoted to a manager role.

“Now, as the Business Transformation Services Leader, I drive business development, build a strong network, and ensure that the CICs are well-known throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. In addition to my management expertise, I also serve as a hands-on data analytics architect,” said Cristina.