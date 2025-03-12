Have you ever wondered what it takes to get in the tech industry?
Cristina, a Business Transformation Services Leader within IBM Consulting’s Client Innovation Center (also known as CIC, or Global Delivery Center), started her journey at IBM as a Junior Developer. Now, 15 years later, she continues to play an integral role in our IBM team. She shares her story, reflecting on how she rose through the ranks to her current position – and she also has valuable tips for those aspiring to pursue a career in tech.
“My journey with IBM started at the age of 20, when I applied for a junior developer role that required French language skills, while I was studying in the Erasmus Program in France. To my surprise, I was offered the job, and I knew I couldn’t let this opportunity slip away,” said the IBM Consulting Leader, who was working full-time at IBM while balancing her studies. “It was challenging, but I found it motivating to learn something new every day and see myself advancing in my career.”
Cristina says she became a project team leader after three years at IBM, at the age of 24 years old, and was later promoted to a manager role.
“Now, as the Business Transformation Services Leader, I drive business development, build a strong network, and ensure that the CICs are well-known throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. In addition to my management expertise, I also serve as a hands-on data analytics architect,” said Cristina.
So what if you’re ready to enter the tech industry? In her own words, Cristina gives her top tips for women trying to break into tech:
At IBM, we are dedicated to hiring, supporting, educating, and embracing people of all abilities and backgrounds.
We are always looking for curious and courageous people to join our teams. If you see yourself as a problem-solver who enjoys learning, and is ready to unleash their full potential, IBM may be the right employer for you.