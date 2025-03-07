Embracing Change, Making a Difference

Clarissa is a Strategy Consultant for IBM Consulting. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and is a proud Nuyorican of Puerto Rican and Peruvian descent. She studied at NYU before joining IBM, where she spent 26 years developing expertise in program management, business operations, and strategic financial planning.

She believes in balance, so she volunteers by mentoring students, facilitating courses on coaching, business leadership, and finance, and works on productions for authentic representation of the Latino culture for the Familia@IBM and Hola@IBM communities.

Over the last 29 years, Clarissa has built a life with her loving husband, and together, they have opened their hearts and home to five rescued dogs.

In this blog, Clarissa provides insight into her experience as a Latina at IBM, shedding light on the importance of inclusivity, and the incredible power of resiliency, growth, and self-confidence.

Growing up in the vibrant chaos of Coney Island, NY was an adventure like no other. The sounds of laughter, the scent of saltwater in the air, the rhythm of life displayed by both locals and tourists alike – it all became an essential part of who I am.

With immigrant parents from the Caribbean and South America, I was blessed with a double dose of cultural richness. My home resembled a vibrant mosaic, mirroring the beauty of my heritage and the symphony of urban life where the city’s echoes harmonized with the distant rhythms of the ocean.

Oh, and my no-nonsense attitude? Well, it’s stronger than my fading Brooklyn accent. Where I come from, we don’t have time to beat around the bush. We tackle life head-on, unapologetically, and with a fire in our hearts. It instilled in me an ability to read the world around me, to navigate its twists and turns with a mix of intuition and street smarts. It wasn’t just a skill; it was instinct. I learned to be adaptable, to seize opportunities, and to always keep my wits about me.

Life in New York taught me to be tough, to stand my ground, and to embrace my culture with pride.