Much has been written about writing a good resume. Unfortunately, anyone who has a resume seems to fashion themselves an expert at resume writing. In this article, Steve Choquette will share common mistakes he’s seen, along with tips to avoid them and get the job you want.
Steve is one of IBM’s recruiters based in the US with 20+ years of college recruiting, Steve has seen well over 21,000 resumes, most were poorly written and did not showcase the applicant’s proficiency. Steve has helped many students and IBM peers rewrite their resume to get their dream job.
If the goal is to get you the perfect job, and if your resume is the first step into the company you’re really interested in, then why settle for a mediocre one? Here are some common mistakes and how to avoid them:
If you want to get a job in Software Security, then your resume should show college classes, projects, and work experience demonstrating proficiency in security: threat detection, encryption, secure sign-on, etc. Why would an employer hire someone with no visible experience in the field? Your resume should convince a potential employer to close the job posting today and immediately hire you because they won’t find a better qualified candidate.
Tip: Showcase your skills and qualifications related to the capabilities of the job you’re applying for.
Using the same example as above, why would you waste 3-4 lines of valuable space describing your experience as a waitress or lifeguard if your goal is to join Security? Your resume is not your life history. Just include what’s pertinent for the job you want.
Tip: Don’t highlight experiences that are irrelevant for your dream job.
Many resumes include a skills section. That’s fine, as long as the “Relevant Experience” section shows that you used those skills. If not, the reviewer cannot tell the difference between five years’ experience of programming with Java and 4 hours with a “Java for Dummies” book.
Tip: As you describe your projects and work experience, call out the technologies you used by name (e.g. Used Java and HTML to …).
Leadership, creativity, innovation, ambition, public speaking, and such are valuable skills for any company. These will get you promoted. Often they show up in resumes as a list with no supporting evidence.
Tip: Share how you came up with innovative ideas. Describe projects you led. Identify where you went above and beyond your assignment. Demonstrate the soft skills; don’t just list them.
When I see a busy resume (i.e. too much text, and words out to the slimmest of margins), I put the it to the side because I know it will be work to review. Don’t make the reviewer have to work to pick out what’s important in your resume. Using 2-4 bullets and not complete sentences helps here.
Tip: Be concise and clear. Recent grads should have a one page resume. Experienced professionals can go up to two pages. Your resume reviewer doesn’t want your life history.
You’ve worked with people who were bad team leaders, managers, facilitators, and such. Their resumes likely say they were a team leader, manager, etc. Describe what you have accomplished, and not the responsibilities of the role. Instead of writing “Analyzed quarterly reports and gave insights to the team”, you can write” based on my analysis and recommendations, the company was able to increase lead generation by 20%”. Employers want to hire someone that will make a difference in their bottom line. Show how this could be you.
Tip: Write your measurable results and accomplishments, not just your responsibilities.
College grads often don’t have lots of professional experience. Don’t make that obvious when writing your resume. Instead, create a section labelled “Relevant Experience”. Put all applicable class projects and relevant skills and experiences related to the job you’re after. This could be a summer job, a project you worked on the side, a competition you won, etc. This is where you show you’re qualified in spite of not having had previous work experience.
Tip: Look at your objective and the job requirements. Then call out the projects and other relevant experiences that show you’re the best qualified person for the role.
The most important tip of all: I may review 500 resumes in 1-2 hours, and that could be after a grueling six-hour job fair. I’m tired, grumpy, hungry, and know I have to spend many evening hours back on my “day job”. Your resume may get at most a 30-second glance from me. That means your resume should be your BEST piece of work, and not something you toss together quickly. You want me to put your resume on the “interview this one” pile. Anguish over every word to get it right. Have friends and parents read it. If you’re in college, go to your school’s Career Services.
With the advice above, your resume will stand out and you’ll get your dream job. Good luck!
