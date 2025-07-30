When you step into IBM’s Digital Sales Center in Valencia, you're not just walking into a building by the sea; you’re stepping into the heart of a transformation. Leading this transformation is Gabriele, Valencia’s Digital Sales Center Growth Leader. His personal and professional journey reflects the very values that define the IBM Sales Accelerator Program: innovation, adaptability, and people-first leadership.
In this blog, Gabriele discusses the IBM Sales Accelerator Program: what it is, why it matters, and how working in Valencia could shape the future of your success. Click here to view a list of all current IBM Sales Accelerator job openings on our Careers Website.
Gabriele began his career in digital sales when he joined IBM 16 years ago. Now, his journey has come full circle — returning to lead the team he once joined. His experience includes people management, business transformation consulting, and team coaching across cities like Bratislava, Budapest, and Madrid. Now back in Valencia with his wife and daughter, Gabriele is more committed than ever to building a center where aspiring professionals can thrive.
What fuels his passion? “Digital Sales has always inspired me with its dynamic nature and the constant drive for innovative solutions to meet evolving client needs,” he says. Now, his focus is to help early professionals succeed by enabling strong, meaningful client relationships.
If you’re interested in building a career in tech sales, the IBM Sales Accelerator Program in Valencia helps bridge knowledge gaps for those in the program. The program is designed for recent graduates or early-career professionals who are ready to invest in themselves and in their future.
This 12-month experience is a structured training that equips IBMers with the tools, support, and community they need to build something extraordinary. It’s packed with hands-on client work, world-class training, mentorship from seasoned IBMers, and a community of like-minded professionals across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). You’ll join a cohort of ambitious peers, and even build real solutions.
This program isn’t just about learning on the job. It’s elevating your entire career trajectory from day one.
Yes, it’s intense. The first few months include immersive training sessions, role plays, team challenges, and certifications. You’ll attend IBM’s globally recognized Sales School, get hands-on with real IBM products, and learn how to build trust with clients in a digital-first world. You’ll have mentors who care about your growth, managers who invest in your success, and colleagues who inspire you.
And if you’re thinking, “But I didn’t study tech or business, is this still for me?” — the answer is a loud yes. What matters most isn’t your major: it’s your mindset. If you’re coachable, collaborative, and courageous enough to step outside your comfort zone, you belong here.
When you think of Valencia, Spain, you might picture the Mediterranean breeze, vibrant architecture, and its world-famous lifestyle. For IBM and its Sales Accelerator Program, Valencia represents something even more significant: a transformative hub where digital sales careers begin and flourish. Valencia isn’t just a city backdrop for this sales hub — it’s a driving force in the story we’re building at IBM.
“Here, we’re shaping new talent journeys and accelerating our ability to empower early professionals to become part of our distinctive sales force,” says Gabriele. For him, this location holds personal and professional meaning.
The Digital Sales Center is located in the Terminal Hub, a sleek innovation district with oceanside views. The office is surrounded by a thriving network of start-ups, scale-ups, and creative professionals.
“Working at the center located in the Terminal Hub is an absolute privilege,” Gabriele says. “Spending time in this beautiful building just steps from the seaside and overlooking the boats brings a deep sense of peace.”
It’s the kind of place where team collaboration is just as important as personal wellbeing, and where a walk on the beach after a client meeting can become part of your daily routine.
What sets IBM Sales Accelerator Program apart isn’t just its location — it’s the vibrant culture and energy cultivated by Gabriele and his team. He emphasizes the mindset it takes to succeed: “For those joining us at the start of their professional careers, I encourage you to bring three key qualities: growth-minded curiosity, resilience, and courage.”
This environment thrives on inclusion, not just in culture, language, or abilities, but in educational and professional backgrounds. “Sales is both an art and a science,” Gabriele reflects. “Interestingly, individuals from diverse backgrounds, such as psychology, engineering, and beyond have found success in IT sales by leveraging their unique skill sets.” At the Valencia center, the value of soft skills – like empathy, communication, and adaptability – are just as high as product knowledge or technical ability.
Language is another critical asset. While English is the official language of the center, being multilingual opens even more doors. “The most important language is your client’s, whatever that may be,” Gabriele notes. “Of course, proficiency in Spanish is a great advantage when engaging with the local community. That said, many of our team members are currently learning Spanish while working here, and we fully support their language development.”
Ultimately, what’s being built in Valencia is a launchpad not just for sales roles, but for the IBMers who are rising stars. It’s a place where career-defining decisions are made, where learning is embedded into the culture, and where early professionals find not only their first job in tech, but a community, a vision, and a future.
Gabriele’s journey—from his early sales days at IBM to leading a new wave of talents in Valencia—embodies what the Sales Accelerator stands for: growth, adaptability, and long-term success. If you’re ready to challenge yourself, learn fast, and grow with purpose. This program could be your next defining moment.
The Sales Accelerator Program is a rare blend of impact, innovation, and community – and it’s designed just for you.
One thing that sets IBM apart is how we support you even before you start. The onboarding experience is world-class, especially for those relocating to Valencia from other parts of EMEA. Moving to a new city, or even a new country can be challenging, so we want to make your experience as smooth as possible with resources designed to be quick and easy:
We’ve thought through every detail so you can focus on what really matters: your future career.
So if you're hungry to learn, eager to contribute, and ready to shape the future of sales, then consider IBM as the next step in your career journey!
