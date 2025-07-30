When you think of Valencia, Spain, you might picture the Mediterranean breeze, vibrant architecture, and its world-famous lifestyle. For IBM and its Sales Accelerator Program, Valencia represents something even more significant: a transformative hub where digital sales careers begin and flourish. Valencia isn’t just a city backdrop for this sales hub — it’s a driving force in the story we’re building at IBM.

“Here, we’re shaping new talent journeys and accelerating our ability to empower early professionals to become part of our distinctive sales force,” says Gabriele. For him, this location holds personal and professional meaning.

The Digital Sales Center is located in the Terminal Hub, a sleek innovation district with oceanside views. The office is surrounded by a thriving network of start-ups, scale-ups, and creative professionals.

“Working at the center located in the Terminal Hub is an absolute privilege,” Gabriele says. “Spending time in this beautiful building just steps from the seaside and overlooking the boats brings a deep sense of peace.”

It’s the kind of place where team collaboration is just as important as personal wellbeing, and where a walk on the beach after a client meeting can become part of your daily routine.