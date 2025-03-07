Be Your Authentic Self. Everyone Else is Taken.

We all want to work in a place where we feel valued, respected, and comfortable bringing our authentic self to work. These values may be priorities you look for before joining a company or planning that first big career move.

“From the way my managers treat and respect me, to my amazing colleagues always being there for me to make me feel included, I’ve been fortunate to experience an incredibly inclusive work culture at IBM. I’ve been able to find growth in a way that I don’t feel uncomfortable, and I truly feel like I belong here.” Patience, Security Technical Sales Specialist

For those thinking about joining IBM, or if you’ve already accepted an offer, you may consider taking part in one of our Business Resource Groups (BRG), also known as Employee Resource Groups, to help ease the transition into your new job by knowing you have a whole community that has your back from day one.

That sounds great! But what’s a BRG?

BRGs at IBM are global, employee run communities for individuals with similar identities, along with their allies, like women, LGBTQ+, neurodiverse individuals, and IBMers from underrepresented groups, among others.

Each BRG has their own goals and objectives, and all provide support, networking opportunities, and most importantly, a safe space that allows members to have their voice heard.

Are there other programs and initiatives to get involved with?

We have eight communities, as part of our Be Equal pledge, where we bring our culture of inclusion and belonging to life, all around the world.

Women:

    • IBM has over 65 Women’s BRGs worldwide, helping members expand their personal and professional networks, develop skills, and receive mentorship and sponsorship.
    • Learn more about all the ways women have advanced their careers at IBM.

    LGBTQ+:

      • IBM has a rich history of being a leader of LGBTQ+ inclusion, scoring 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for 18 consecutive years.
      • We have a Global LGBTQ+ Council that focuses on making IBM a safe and desirable workplace for all people.

      People with Diverse Abilities (PwDA):

        • Our global Neurodiversity@IBM program saw tremendous growth over the last few years, with internal education trainings.
        • IBM celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with numerous learning opportunities around the world, including a live accessibility training session.

        Pan-Asian:

          • IBM has a variety of programs for mentorship, career development, and career coaching sessions.
          • We host several Safe Spaces sessions, where Pan-Asian IBMers can discuss the different types of challenges they’ve faced in their careers.

          Black:

            • IBM launched several career development programs in support of Black IBMers, offering avenues to build leadership skills and engage with mentors.
            • We have also held several “Call for Code” challenges where more than 500 IBMers generated thousands of lines of code to address police and judicial reform.

            Hispanic:

              • IBM has several career accelerator programs for Hispanic leaders, a technical development pipeline program, executive sponsorship, and mentoring.
              • In 2021, IBM reinforced its commitment to the American Dream and Promise Act and maintains its position that the U.S. Congress should pass a permanent, bipartisan legislative solution.

              Native American:

                • IBM has a Native American and Indigenous Executive Council that works to increase Native American representation within IBM by engaging with partners to build relationships with tribal colleges.
                • The council works with IBM SkillsBuild (our free, digital learning and career readiness program) and other organizations to increase awareness in Indigenous communities for STEM careers.

                Veterans:

                • IBM proactively recruits military veterans and participates in training programs to help veterans transition to civilian careers.
                • We also have a Veterans Employment Initiative where we re-skill military veterans in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. transitioning to civilian tech jobs.

                These are only a few examples of the amazing resources and career support IBM offers. You can learn more about each community at IBM here.

                Discover your potential at IBM

                We foster a culture of inclusion, belonging, and active allyship. Through mentoring, events, and volunteering opportunities, everyone works together to cultivate a truly inclusive culture. We’re proud to advocate for equity, both inside and outside of IBM. We’ve co-created learnings for all IBMers on identity, bias, race, and inclusive behaviors, as well as specialized training for managers focused on building more inclusive teams.

                For IBMers, inclusion is a way of life, where you’re encouraged to share your unique perspectives and experiences, and where bringing your authentic self to work is embraced and celebrated. It’s something we strive to honor every day, whether it’s through the way we work, how we communicate, or how we treat and show up for our colleagues.

                It’s the way of being an IBMer!

                • If you’re interested in learning more about equity, diversity, and inclusion at IBM, please visit our Be Equal portal.
                • If you‘re interested in a career at IBM, please visit our careers website.
                • You can also join our talent network to stay in touch and receive personalized career opportunities.
