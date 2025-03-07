Be Your Authentic Self. Everyone Else is Taken.

We all want to work in a place where we feel valued, respected, and comfortable bringing our authentic self to work. These values may be priorities you look for before joining a company or planning that first big career move.
“From the way my managers treat and respect me, to my amazing colleagues always being there for me to make me feel included, I’ve been fortunate to experience an incredibly inclusive work culture at IBM. I’ve been able to find growth in a way that I don’t feel uncomfortable, and I truly feel like I belong here.” Patience, Security Technical Sales Specialist
For those thinking about joining IBM, or if you’ve already accepted an offer, you may consider taking part in one of our Business Resource Groups (BRG), also known as Employee Resource Groups, to help ease the transition into your new job by knowing you have a whole community that has your back from day one.
BRGs at IBM are global, employee run communities for individuals with similar identities, along with their allies, like women, LGBTQ+, neurodiverse individuals, and IBMers from underrepresented groups, among others.
Each BRG has their own goals and objectives, and all provide support, networking opportunities, and most importantly, a safe space that allows members to have their voice heard.
We have eight communities, as part of our Be Equal pledge, where we bring our culture of inclusion and belonging to life, all around the world.
These are only a few examples of the amazing resources and career support IBM offers. You can learn more about each community at IBM here.
We foster a culture of inclusion, belonging, and active allyship. Through mentoring, events, and volunteering opportunities, everyone works together to cultivate a truly inclusive culture. We’re proud to advocate for equity, both inside and outside of IBM. We’ve co-created learnings for all IBMers on identity, bias, race, and inclusive behaviors, as well as specialized training for managers focused on building more inclusive teams.
For IBMers, inclusion is a way of life, where you’re encouraged to share your unique perspectives and experiences, and where bringing your authentic self to work is embraced and celebrated. It’s something we strive to honor every day, whether it’s through the way we work, how we communicate, or how we treat and show up for our colleagues.
It’s the way of being an IBMer!