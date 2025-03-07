Be Your Authentic Self. Everyone Else is Taken.

We all want to work in a place where we feel valued, respected, and comfortable bringing our authentic self to work. These values may be priorities you look for before joining a company or planning that first big career move.

“From the way my managers treat and respect me, to my amazing colleagues always being there for me to make me feel included, I’ve been fortunate to experience an incredibly inclusive work culture at IBM. I’ve been able to find growth in a way that I don’t feel uncomfortable, and I truly feel like I belong here.” Patience, Security Technical Sales Specialist

For those thinking about joining IBM, or if you’ve already accepted an offer, you may consider taking part in one of our Business Resource Groups (BRG), also known as Employee Resource Groups, to help ease the transition into your new job by knowing you have a whole community that has your back from day one.