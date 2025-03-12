Discover Your Future at IBM’s North America Client Innovation Centers

Are you looking for a workplace where you could be at the forefront of technological innovation? Then consider IBM’s North America Client Innovation Centers (CICs), where you could be collaborating with IBMers and clients from all over the world.
Our CICs are a globally integrated network of service centers, delivering industry-leading expertise and technical solutions to clients worldwide. Designed to address obstacles with innovation, curiosity, and cost-effective strategies, these centers drive measurable results while fostering a culture of collaboration, individuality, and excellence.
In the US, our centers are located in Lansing, Michigan; Baton Rouge and Monroe, Louisiana; and Buffalo, New York. You’ll also find our center across Canada in Calgary, Alberta; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and across Quebec in Montreal. Quebec City, and Gatineau.
Can you imagine joining a team that thrives on solving complex client obstacles, while advancing technologies, and making a meaningful impact in communities across borders? With IBM’s culture of learning, collaboration, and opportunity, the journey of innovation begins with you. Here’s how your career could intersect with our North America CIC opportunities:
Our CIC IBMers form a vibrant innovation community, made up of highly skilled professionals who deliver exceptional services every day. From enabling clients on their digital transformation journey to collaborating with global teams, they drive success for both IBM Consulting and the clients we serve.
Employees get to do work that really matters. They’re impacting businesses, industries, and communities in meaningful ways. Dishant, an SAP BASIS Technical Lead in Canada, shares, "I take pride in acknowledging that my tenure with IBM has played a pivotal role in not only achieving career goals but allowing me to work with diverse clients and advanced SAP technologies."
At IBM, you’re not just learning new skills; you’re growing alongside the best. "I was encouraged and supported to learn new, in-demand technologies, and IBM positioned me next to world-class experts," said SAP BRIM Senior Consultant, Joey, who is based in the Baton Rouge center.
At our North America CICs, your personal and professional growth is a priority. Whether you’re expanding your expertise through our extensive training programs or pursuing advanced knowledge with IBM’s academic support, there’s are several paths for you to choose from here.
Our programs are designed to provide mentorship, hands-on experience, and opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials, all while contributing to meaningful projects. “Working with technologies – like SAP, Azure, and watsonx – my technical knowledge expands with each passing day, and I’ve been able to achieve multiple badges and certifications thanks to IBM’s support,” said Package SAP Consultant, Danielle, who is also based in the Baton Rouge center.
Our centers thrive on a culture that celebrates differences, promotes equity, and fosters a sense of belonging. Whether it’s through our employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or community initiatives, we provide the tools and support to help you succeed.
At IBM, we’re not just building technology solutions; we’re building teams that reflect the world we live in.
“From the start, IBM has proven to be more than a workplace. It not only offers a career full of exponential growth opportunities, but it’s a vibrant community that fosters meaningful friendships, teamwork, and constant encouragement.”
– Danielle, Package SAP Consultant, Baton Rouge, US
This commitment to diversity fuels innovation, enriches our communities, and creates a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Here, your opinion matters and can make the difference.
Learn more about Diversity & Inclusion at IBM here.
Imagine a career at the intersection of technology and innovation, where your ideas can shape the future. IBM’s Client Innovation Centers allow you to work with a diverse and talented team that drives digital transformation and delivers exceptional client experiences. Whether you're a seasoned professional or looking to reinvent your career, there’s a place for you at IBM.