Discover Your Future at IBM’s North America Client Innovation Centers

Are you looking for a workplace where you could be at the forefront of technological innovation? Then consider IBM’s North America Client Innovation Centers (CICs), where you could be collaborating with IBMers and clients from all over the world.

Our CICs are a globally integrated network of service centers, delivering industry-leading expertise and technical solutions to clients worldwide. Designed to address obstacles with innovation, curiosity, and cost-effective strategies, these centers drive measurable results while fostering a culture of collaboration, individuality, and excellence.

In the US, our centers are located in Lansing, Michigan; Baton Rouge and Monroe, Louisiana; and Buffalo, New York. You’ll also find our center across Canada in Calgary, Alberta; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and across Quebec in Montreal. Quebec City, and Gatineau.