Designing the future of work starts within: Amit’s wellbeing tips for a purposeful career

In Zurich, Switzerland, Amit begins each day with intention. As IBM Consulting’s Global Business Strategy Leader for HR and Talent, his work is about transformation of organizations, individuals, and the future of work itself. Behind the strategy decks and advisory boards, Amit’s real superpower is clarity: clarity of purpose, of self, and of what it means to live a life that’s not just productive, but meaningful.

Amit’s career spans global clients, Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council, and the Wellbeing at Work World Board. Yet, his most powerful insights come from within. Here are his top tips for wellbeing (not more than simply being well in life) and career clarity in his own words and lived wisdom.