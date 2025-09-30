Designing the future of work starts within: Amit’s wellbeing tips for a purposeful career

In Zurich, Switzerland, Amit begins each day with intention. As IBM Consulting’s Global Business Strategy Leader for HR and Talent, his work is about transformation of organizations, individuals, and the future of work itself. Behind the strategy decks and advisory boards, Amit’s real superpower is clarity: clarity of purpose, of self, and of what it means to live a life that’s not just productive, but meaningful.
Amit’s career spans global clients, Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council, and the Wellbeing at Work World Board. Yet, his most powerful insights come from within. Here are his top tips for wellbeing (not more than simply being well in life) and career clarity in his own words and lived wisdom.
Amit doesn’t see work as a grind, on contrary:
“I see work as a playground, a place where I get paid, a place where I come into every day to learn and try something new that will help us create a better tomorrow.”
This mindset shift from obligation to opportunity starts with setting a daily intention. Not just for what you’ll do, but for how you’ll show up. Amit’s approach is simple: he begins the day with exercise, meditation, and prayer. He ends it with reflection. “What did you like? What didn’t you like? What emotions came up—and what do they tell you?”
This isn’t just wellness. It’s strategy. It’s how you design a life that’s aligned with your values.
Mental health isn’t a once-a-year workshop. It’s a daily practice.
“Ensure that you have 5 to 10 minutes every day to check in on yourself and see how you are really doing.”
Amit encourages us to treat emotions like internal notifications. Don’t ignore them. Don’t judge them. Just listen. Whether through meditation or simply doing something that brings joy, the goal is connection—to self, to purpose, to peace.
One of Amit’s most practical metaphors is the “Lego exercise.” Your experiences are building blocks. Your skills are pieces. The key is to pause and reflect: what makes you happy? What excites you? What are your Lego pieces—and how do they fit together?
“Spend some time alone and brainstorm what makes you happy… then reflect and list out the Lego pieces—the skills you have.”
This exercise isn’t just about career planning. It’s about self-awareness. It helps you identify gaps, strengths, and the kind of work that truly energizes you.
Living in Switzerland, Amit finds peace in nature, volunteering, and travel. But even here, intention leads the way.
“I base my life on three key pillars—what makes me happy, what brings me peace, and what helps me grow.”
Whether it’s a walk by the lake or helping a local charity, Amit’s recharge routine is about grounding. It’s about giving back. And it’s about remembering that growth isn’t just professional—it’s personal and not limited to anything that helps you learn and experience something new.
Amit’s philosophy is clear: we’re not just employees. We’re co-creators of the future. And that future starts with how we treat ourselves today. As Amit says, “It’s our life and so we need to take control of it. That is our role and it’s in our control.”
So take five minutes. Reflect. Recharge. Reconnect. Because the future of work isn’t just about technology, it’s about the transformation of people. And it starts with you.
