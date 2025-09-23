Defining Your Impact: An SAP Transformation Leader's Career Journey with Paula

Imagine spearheading a massive ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) program for a leading global mining company and deploying SAP solutions across four continents.

Imagine crafting deployment strategies for over 150 countries and 10,000 end-users for a prominent international consumer goods company.

This is the kind of work Paula gets to do at IBM. She’s an SAP Transformation Leader at IBM ANZ in Australia. Now at IBM for over 18 years, she shares insight on how how high-level talent can find purpose and unparalleled growth within our ecosystem.

