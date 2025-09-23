Defining Your Impact: An SAP Transformation Leader's Career Journey with Paula

Imagine spearheading a massive ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) program for a leading global mining company and deploying SAP solutions across four continents.
Imagine crafting deployment strategies for over 150 countries and 10,000 end-users for a prominent international consumer goods company.
This is the kind of work Paula gets to do at IBM. She’s an SAP Transformation Leader at IBM ANZ in Australia. Now at IBM for over 18 years, she shares insight on how how high-level talent can find purpose and unparalleled growth within our ecosystem.
Paula’s decision to remain with IBM for nearly two decades is rooted in more than just a job title.
“Joining and staying at IBM felt like more than a career choice – it was a call to lead with purpose,” she explains. This purpose is fuelled by the exceptional opportunities for professional growth and the chance to make a substantial impact on global enterprises. IBM’s unwavering commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies like Watson and AI into solutions further aligns with her passion for innovation, enhancing efficiency and enabling superior client service.
Among her most rewarding experiences is leading a global SAP S/4HANA transformation program, a cross-cultural initiative spanning operations in over 150 countries. This wasn’t just about technical mastery; it was about building lasting professional relationships and friendships across numerous countries and continents, enriching her global network within IBM and beyond.
IBM’s culture is a guiding force of Paula’s success and satisfaction. “My IBM role aligns with my personal values and purpose, focusing on using technology for business transformation and positive impact,” she explains, noting how it reflects IBM’s commitment to responsible tech use, inclusivity, and the value she places on diverse perspectives. The company’s emphasis on integrity and accountability fosters an environment where ideas are expressed openly, allowing professionals to bring their authentic selves to work.
IBM understands the importance of work-life balance. As a parent, Paula has significantly benefited from flexible work arrangements, including remote work options and flexible hours. “This balance has not only improved my overall well-being but also boosted my productivity and job satisfaction, highlighting IBM’s commitment to supporting employees,” she shares. When she’s not driving digital transformation, Paula can be found hiking Australia’s breathtaking mountains, practicing yoga, or immersing herself in the world of art. These passions bring energy and creativity back to her work, a perfect example of how IBM’s culture supports both personal and professional growth.
IBM’s global brand credibility is a tremendous asset when building long-term relationships and pursuing strategic partnerships. “Leveraging IBM’s reputation for excellence, innovation, and reliability, I am able to establish trust and confidence with potential partners,” Paula asserts. The IBM name carries significant weight in the global business community - a commitment to quality and a proven track record of successful transformations, empowering smoother negotiations and more fruitful collaborations.
Paula’s story is a testament to the amazing opportunities at IBM. If you are ready to define your career, drive global impact, innovate with cutting-edge technology, and thrive in a culture that values authenticity and flexibility, we invite you to explore career opportunities at IBM.
