Career Opportunities in the IBM Digital Sales Center in Valencia

Ahmed is a proud IBMer, who has been driving world-class technology solutions to businesses across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, working at industry-leading organizations, for almost 20 years. His experience spans across various domains, including digital transformation, go-to-market strategy, and sales leadership, infusing his Mediterranean upbringing and culture in his interactions and perspectives.

“I started my career in IT back in 2003 with IBM Egypt as Business Sales specialist,” Ahmed said. “Since then, I have been motivated by the continual evolution of technology and the opportunity it provides to solve complex problems. The dynamic nature of IT keeps me engaged and passionate about my work, driving me to constantly learn and adapt,” he added.

Today, Ahmed leads the MEA Digital Sales team, and in the following he shares what candidates can expect when joining the newly opened Digital Sales Center in Valencia, Spain, plus some insights on how this new Center represents an exciting opportunity for Arabic-speaking professionals.