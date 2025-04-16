Career Opportunities in the IBM Digital Sales Center in Valencia

Ahmed is a proud IBMer, who has been driving world-class technology solutions to businesses across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, working at industry-leading organizations, for almost 20 years. His experience spans across various domains, including digital transformation, go-to-market strategy, and sales leadership, infusing his Mediterranean upbringing and culture in his interactions and perspectives.
“I started my career in IT back in 2003 with IBM Egypt as Business Sales specialist,” Ahmed said. “Since then, I have been motivated by the continual evolution of technology and the opportunity it provides to solve complex problems. The dynamic nature of IT keeps me engaged and passionate about my work, driving me to constantly learn and adapt,” he added.
Today, Ahmed leads the MEA Digital Sales team, and in the following he shares what candidates can expect when joining the newly opened Digital Sales Center in Valencia, Spain, plus some insights on how this new Center represents an exciting opportunity for Arabic-speaking professionals.
In February 2025, IBM opened its new Digital Sales Center in Valencia, Spain. This milestone represents a significant step in IBM's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and career development in Europe.
Housed in The Terminal Hub, a beautifully restored historic building in Valencia’s Marina district, the new center is at the heart of a growing innovation ecosystem.
IBM’s new Digital Sales Center in Valencia offers a unique space where professionals can develop their skills in a global digital sales environment. The center serves as a hub for digital sales growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and is a key opportunity for Arabic-speaking professionals seeking careers in Europe.
As part of a multicultural hub, our future colleagues will be able to leverage their skills in digital sales while collaborating with a diverse team of experts from across the globe. The office’s strategic focus on technologies like Cloud, Data, and AI will allow them to gain experience in cutting-edge fields, advancing their careers in the growing European tech market.
The new IBM Digital Sales Center in Valencia offers abundant opportunities for career development. The Center is committed to providing guidance from seasoned leaders and facilitating networking opportunities with professionals across multiple industries. This exposure to global business strategies and leadership will help young professionals expand their skill set and unlock their full potential.
When asked if he could give one piece of advice to someone starting their career in IT, Ahmed stated: “Be all-in with passion and dedication in all you do, and you will be amazed with the outcome of your efforts. You will always be prepared when the stars align, and opportunity comes knocking on your door.”
“Have the goal to create value, and foster partnerships that drive collective success in this rapidly evolving digital era. Cultivating adaptability and resilience is crucial as one navigates the dynamic career landscapes,” he added when asked about the skills or mindset early professionals should develop to grow into leadership roles.
The Valencia center is designed to support professionals in an atmosphere of cross-cultural collaboration. The center’s dynamic environment will help employees hone their skills, contribute meaningfully to global digital sales initiatives, and experience professional growth. Its location and diverse workforce make it an ideal place to thrive while shaping the future of digital transformation.
“Our future colleagues will be able to unlock and realize their potential in IBM Digital Sales by being exposed to highly skilled sales leaders advising them on career growth opportunities across the Middle East and Africa market business domains,” Ahmed said. “Additionally, the multicultural environment will enable them to develop cross-cultural communication skills essential for success in global markets. It will also provide a platform for networking with diverse industry experts and professionals,” he added.
IBM’s new Digital Sales Center in Valencia presents an exciting opportunity. With its blend of innovation, career growth, and cultural diversity, the center empowers professionals to excel in the digital transformation industry.
By joining IBM’s new office in Valencia, job seekers can gain exposure to leading-edge technologies, collaborate with global leaders, and develop the skills needed to succeed in the rapidly changing digital landscape.
If this sounds like the perfect career for you, consider IBM as the next step in your career journey!