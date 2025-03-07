Bryony’s Tech Re-Entry Experience with IBM

The Tech Re-Entry Program is a full-time, paid returnship program at IBM for technical professionals who took a break from the workforce for one or more years and are looking to restart their careers in tech. Returning professionals can refresh their skills with prescriptive learning plans and work on real-world, high-impact projects.
Bryony is one of the Tech Re-Entry Program graduates who joined IBM’s Client Innovation Center in the UK as a Software Developer. In this blog, she describes her experience with the program and why it was the best choice for her career.
After having two kids, I was initially terrified of returning to the workplace – a feeling I imagine many parents share after a career gap of one or more years. Most of the tools and technologies I used in my previous job nearly six years ago had already been replaced. My anxiety was at an all-time high, and I had so many questions running through my mind!
Could I still remember what to do? Would my CV even get past initial screening? How would I answer a technical question in an interview? Will my children be okay in childcare? What if they get sick? How will I manage when I have even less time for general day-to-day household management? Plus, my husband is serving in the military, which adds another layer of complexity! I had to plan as if I was a single parent, even though I am married. So, no wonder I was worried about all those changes that were to come!
The relief and excitement when I saw the job advert for a Tech Re-Entry opportunity to join the IBM Client Innovation Center as a Developer was considerable. The ability to go part-time from the beginning, the supported learning, the understanding that I would need extra support, the location, and remote working meant that I just had to apply for the position.
I was assigned a project by my third week. I would say it was probably the perfect first project to be placed on – it was a large team, but everyone had a different level of experience, so I had several opportunities to learn from my peers. I also wanted to share my new joiner experience with future program beneficiaries, and I helped the team to adjust the onboarding processes and documentation whilst performing project work. My confidence grew and I was also able to also complete a lot of the Tech Re-Entry learning.
In my next project, I was given a wide array of tasks to complete, and surprised myself with how much I was able to learn and achieve in such a short space of time. Imposter syndrome did hit hard at some points, and being a part-time worker, I did feel like there wasn’t enough time, but at no point was I ever made to feel that way by my colleagues.
The support I have been given throughout the process was amazing! A huge part of that was being assigned a buddy, who was also a program alumnus. They had a complete understanding of what I was going through and already had answers to most of my questions.
My manger has been a huge supporter as well, being a great advocate for maintaining a work-life balance and making my transition back into work easy and manageable.
The projects I have worked on have been very accommodating. They have given me time and extra help, but also not allowed me to shrink into the background. I have been appropriately challenged and equally supported throughout the program.
Well, I must book my time carefully to keep on top of the admin work I didn’t have to complete in the first six months, but I do have a sense of pride that I did it. It was my hard work and dedication that got me here.
Aside from that, nothing else has changed. I still receive amazing support from my colleagues in the IBM Client Innovation Center.
The last time I was in employment my priorities were different. One of my main worries with returning to work was what if my employer isn’t flexible and supportive? Since I’ve joined IBM, everyone I have spoken to, interacted with, or been on a project with has been SO supportive. I have been given time, check-ins, extra help or guidance, and grace if something hasn’t gone as expected.
I would recommend to anyone who has had a career gap for more than a year, for whatever reason, to apply for the Tech Re-Entry Program.
The IBM Tech-Re-Entry Program is open to individuals with a career break of one or more years, and whose skills match those of the available roles. The program is currently offered in the United States, Canada, India, China, UK, Germany and Australia, with additional countries being added.
If you’re ready to take the leap back into tech, or want to see what positions are available now, visit our careers website. If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, join our Talent Network to stay up-to-date on the latest IBM news and opportunities.