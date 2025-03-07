Bryony’s Tech Re-Entry Experience with IBM

After having two kids, I was initially terrified of returning to the workplace – a feeling I imagine many parents share after a career gap of one or more years. Most of the tools and technologies I used in my previous job nearly six years ago had already been replaced. My anxiety was at an all-time high, and I had so many questions running through my mind!

Could I still remember what to do? Would my CV even get past initial screening? How would I answer a technical question in an interview? Will my children be okay in childcare? What if they get sick? How will I manage when I have even less time for general day-to-day household management? Plus, my husband is serving in the military, which adds another layer of complexity! I had to plan as if I was a single parent, even though I am married. So, no wonder I was worried about all those changes that were to come!

The relief and excitement when I saw the job advert for a Tech Re-Entry opportunity to join the IBM Client Innovation Center as a Developer was considerable. The ability to go part-time from the beginning, the supported learning, the understanding that I would need extra support, the location, and remote working meant that I just had to apply for the position.