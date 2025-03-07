Breaking Down the Myths which Deter Women From a Career in Tech

“A prevailing belief suggests that women lack technical competence and must work twice as hard to prove themselves. I am living proof that this notion is a complete myth!” said Geetu, an application architect based in Pune, India. “As a technical leader at IBM, I am just as passionate about technology as my male counterparts. Gender stereotypes should never discourage women from pursuing their dreams. Numerous successful women tech leaders at some of the world’s largest companies stand as beacons of inspiration for others who share the same passion for tech.”

“The misconception that women lack passion or interest in technology is false. People often express surprise when they see women in leadership positions, but with the right passion, education, and an inclusive and supportive work environment, the number of female leaders will continue to rise,” said Sejal, an SAP analytics architect. “I have been fortunate to have multiple career growth opportunities and exceptional mentors and leaders who have guided me on my journey at IBM, shaping me into the leader I am today. Influential women tech leaders will continue to rise and serve as role models for current and future generations of women in tech.”

“Society has made significant strides towards gender equality, empowering women to embrace their love for technology and encouraging them to share their diverse ideas and innovations,” said Divisha, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud transformation in IBM India. “IBM recognizes that a diverse leadership team and a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging are vital for fostering innovation and driving business growth.”