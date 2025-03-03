Behind-the-scenes with an IBM Master Inventor and Distinguished Engineer

Tara joined IBM in 2001, and has since served several roles in Enterprise Storage, Server and Networking Solutions, and Technology Support Services. Sure, this may look like a classic engineer’s journey, but as a kid, Tara didn’t foresee she’d become an inventor.

What she did realize was the importance of education, a value instilled by her parents.

“I was born and raised in Arizona. I grew up outside of Phoenix. I have a younger sister and super supportive parents. I was a bit of a tomboy growing up – super into sports. Fair to say, I played almost every sport growing up! I was however, still into my studies. I was always a good student, and I was the first to go to college on either side of my family, so that was a major achievement for me, having been raised where education was important even though my parents never went to college. My mom was a stay-at-home mom, and my dad worked in the air conditioning & heating industry. It was great that my parents recognized the importance of education and drove that home to me and my sister.”

Tara’s values in education eventually led her to obtain a scholarship to attend the University of Arizona (UA) in the U.S. She candidly explains that she attended because the university provided her the best scholarship package.

“I didn’t have people in my family with corporate jobs or college experience to kind of help guide me in selecting a major. I just ended up going to the counsellor and I came out a Spanish linguistics and communication double major, with thoughts of becoming a social worker, or a bilingual education teacher. I always think back and wonder: my major, literally could’ve been anything depending on who was sitting in that chair that day, because I went in completely uncertain.”

Tara is Native American and a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. During her senior year at UA, she says she got involved with the university’s Native American Student Affairs Group.

“They posted that IBM was looking for interns, and I thought that sounded really cool. It was a corporation I had heard of. I imagined that they would have a communications or marketing team, so I applied. When I got to Texas, I realized that it was an engineering recruitment.” This eventually led her to interview with IBM, followed by an internship in Tucson, Arizona, right where she was attending university.

“It was a split role, where part of it was project management and part of it was engineering. I ended up loving the engineering, webpage development, database development part a lot more than I did the project management piece.”