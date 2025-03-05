IBM Assessment FAQ

Are you feeling nervous about completing the assessments as part of your IBM recruitment experience? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

At IBM, we understand that you are more than just a resume, and that’s why we’ve carefully selected these assessments to help us get a better understanding of your abilities and potential fit for the role you’re applying for. So, take a deep breath, and let’s dive into some tips to help you ace these assessments!

First and foremost, it’s important to note that there are various assessments you might encounter depending on the role you’re applying for. This could include coding assessments, video assessments, English language assessments, or IBM work behaviours assessments. Each of these assessments provides unique insights into your abilities and will help us determine if you’re the right fit for the role.

Now, let’s talk about some tips for success. Firstly, it’s important to complete your assessments within 7 days of receiving the invite, as this will allow us to move forward with your application in a timely manner. Additionally, take note of whether the assessments are timed or not, and make sure you have enough time to complete them in one sitting.

Remember, these assessments are your opportunity to showcase your best self, so take them seriously. Try not to overthink your responses and go with your first reaction wherever possible. Ensure you’re in a quiet environment with minimal distractions and take a comfort break and grab a drink before you start. If there are practice runs available, take advantage of them to get comfortable with the assessments before the real thing.

If you encounter a scenario where you’re asked to pick between two statements, don’t worry – this is a normal part of the assessments. Simply choose the statement that you agree with slightly more. And finally, try to relax. We know it’s easier said than done, but you really do perform better when you’re in the right mood and space.

If you require any reasonable accommodation or adjustments to complete the assessments, please let us know through the email/form detailed within your invite to your assessments. We want to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Remember, we believe in you, and we’re excited to see the best you through these assessments. So go ahead, put your best foot forward, and let’s ace these assessments together!

Good luck!