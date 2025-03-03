Always Put People First: Kitty Chaney Reed’s Journey with IBM

We’re sharing the story of Kitty Chaney Reed, currently IBM’s Chief Leadership, Culture, and Inclusion Officer, as well as IBM’s Senior State Executive for Georgia, USA. She integrates all aspects of IBM leadership to cultivate a culture of conscious inclusion to drive business growth. She joined IBM in 2017 as the VP of Quote-to-Cash Operations Americas. Since then, she has held various leadership positions and has established herself as a forward thinker who challenges herself and others to redefine what ‘BEST’ looks like.

This post was originally published on February 2019 for Black History Month.