Ali’s New Joiner Experience: How IBM and His Flexible Mindset Eased the Transition

In my previous role, I was a Solution Architect, focused on bridging the gap between business problems and organizational solutions. In my new role, I am doing similar work, but thanks to the technology focus of IBM, I’ve been able to expose myself to interesting software and tech like Hybrid Cloud. In this sense, now I will help customers not just solve their problems, but also acknowledge modernization, customization, and other areas that IBM can offer support to clients.

Navigating through life, I’ve always used the motto, “If you want to be successful, you need to work hard for it.” Looking specifically at IBM, I knew I wanted to work in this environment, and as such, I worked to achieve that goal. In my office, I have a whiteboard where I list my goals, visually, to ensure they’re always top of my mind. By doing this, when I’m feeling motivated, a quick glance at the whiteboard reminds me of what I’m aiming for and why my hard work is necessary.

If you’re putting in your best effort, you’ll get where you want and achieve what you desire. One of the goals I had on my board was to work at IBM in London, England, and here I am!