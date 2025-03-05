Agile Product Management Best Practices

Iveta is a Growth Product Manager specializing in enhancing and implementing Product-Led Growth (PLG) strategies for IBM MQ. She began her career in Digital Sales, transitioned into product management in Watson Health, and is now focused on Software.

Just as she has experimented with her career, she believes it’s vital for product managers to hone that curiosity in their work.

“At IBM, a culture of experimentation is fundamental to how we release products to end users. Our teams operate with the primary goal of driving change, achieving success, and realizing strategic outcomes aligned with IBM’s objectives,” said Iveta. With technology evolving quickly, she says user perceptions are changing along with adaptations to our products.

“Through experimentation, we gain deeper insights into meeting customer demands and habits. Employing methods – such as A/B testing, user interviews, and usability testing – we generate valuable hypotheses. However, the true determinant of success is the qualitative data we gather. Together, these elements form the foundation of continuous improvement and product iteration. At IBM, we embrace failure as an opportunity to learn, helping us identify what works and refine our approach accordingly, she said.

Iveta works with IBM Software, where experimentation is key for successful product management.

“For instance, with our IBM MQ SaaS product, we are currently experimenting to identify the causes behind the significant drop-off rate among users who only complete the first section of the required sign-up form. The onboarding experience is crucial for users to reach the trial phase and experience the product before making a purchase,” said Iveta.

“Our data shows a substantial number of users land on the registration form, but progressively drop off, indicating that the form needs to be streamlined. By reducing the number of steps, we aim to improve user retention during the onboarding process. We will continue to analyze user data to monitor how these changes impact their interaction with the onboarding experience,” explains Iveta.