Accessibility is Paramount to an Inclusive Culture

At IBM, we’re proud of our diverse and inclusive culture. Inclusivity is part of our DNA. In 1914 we hired our first disabled employee, and in 1942 we hired a blind psychologist to create a program for hiring and training employees with disabilities.
Move forward to current day, and we continue to champion people with diverse abilities to bring their authentic selves to the workplace. We have employee networks called Business Resource Groups (BRGs) across the Globe, to provide, support and guidance to their communities, in addition to working closely with our Diversity and Inclusivity teams on our strategic imperatives. Our BRGs are open to all – members of the community and allies.
IBM UK achieved the Level 2 Disability Confident Employer Award in November 2022, and as part of the continued journey to attract, develop, and retain employees with diverse abilities, we sat down with several colleagues to ask them about their career and experience of working at IBM.
At work, Asna – Data and AI Technical Specialist – feels ‘confident and happy’ not only to execute her role to the highest degree, but also to bring her ‘whole self to work’ due to the strong commitment from IBM to provide all necessary accommodations that makes her feel valued and heard. This has involved a mindset shift and considering the notion of ‘why doesn’t this work for me’ rather than ‘why don’t I work for the environment.’
As expressed by Ruth – AWS Strategic Partner Manager –, the widespread commitment to this outlook promotes openness in the community groups and wider business. This leads to a more inclusive culture where everyone feels comfortable to bring their authentic selves to work.
Alongside IBM’s duty of care to employees, all colleagues are held to an inclusive standard as per our Business Conduct Guidelines. For example, we encourage all IBMers to be upstanders and call out inaccessibility where they identify it.
Abi – Team lead for Security, Foundation, Modern Languages, and Performance – explains how our inclusive culture helps rally the community and reinforce the attitude that we must all look out for, and support each other.
We are all unique, and members of our diverse abilities’ community may need tailored accommodations. Speaking to Andy – TA Technology Product Owner –, we learn that whilst some IBMers may like asking questions and openly seeking advice on personal challenges, others take comfort in watching those interactions and knowing that there is support available.
Throughout his IBM career, Andy has rallied for accessibility improvements and explains that adaptions can often benefit all. Adjustable desks can fit a wheelchair for those who need it; and can also enable an individual to leverage the health benefits from using a standing desk. Alongside this, automatic doors assist all the IBM community.
Having spoken to Sarah – IBM Data Scientist –, during her employment at IBM she has always been able to reach out to someone to discuss any challenges. Whatever the issue has been, she expresses appreciation of how support is always prioritised.
Coupled with support and career coaching, the idea of feeling driven and challenged are two of the most vital aspects that contribute to success. At IBM, all colleagues are actively encouraged to pursue learning pathways and upskilling courses that can open doors to new opportunities. In conjunction with these efforts, managers do a great job exposing team members to new experiences, which is equally important.
Robert – IBM Systems Manager – describes that in his career at IBM, without his managers constantly providing him with development opportunities and holding him to high standards, he would not have been empowered to grow so much. Despite his disability, Robert explains that no IBMer has ever treated him differently or expected less from him. He further emphasises that IBM is a place where he ‘feels at ease’, which he believes is an attribute necessary for high performance, growth, and most importantly, happiness.
Several IBMers with diverse abilities discussed the importance of being ‘kind to yourself’, self-care, and ensuring you don’t become your own worst enemy. Taking the time to go for a walk at lunch, closing your laptop at the end of the day, and communicating how you feel to your team can be invaluable. IBM offers an Employee Assistance Programme open 24/7, where employees can seek advice and support. In addition to this, IBM UK have a dedicated mental health community with many Mental Health First Aiders.
Flexible working operates across the globe. Sian – Senior Technology Consultant – describes her experience as a new Graduate after being diagnosed with a rare illness. At first, she was fearful of what this change meant for her career; however, she was relieved when she was able to take up IBM’s comprehensive sick leave policy which allowed her the time to successfully reintegrate into the workplace. Sian was able to take on reduced hours to help her get back to a routine she was comfortable with. Feeling valued and supported at work is imperative to good mental health, especially during challenging situations like she had to deal with.
No one should have to struggle at work due to a disability. At IBM, we’re committed to ensuring all IBMers are supported, accommodated, and able to grow both professionally and personally throughout their career.
Each year we celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in addition to Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and many more events throughout the year. We offer a wealth of education, including training badges to demonstrate competence in the areas of Neurodiversity, accessibility, and allyship.
IBM is dedicated to hiring, supporting, educating, and embracing people of all abilities. If you’re interested in joining a company that embraces a culture of inclusion and belonging like ours, you can search for job opportunities on our Careers Website, or join our Talent Network to receive updates on career opportunities.