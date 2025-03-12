Accessibility is Paramount to an Inclusive Culture

At IBM, we’re proud of our diverse and inclusive culture. Inclusivity is part of our DNA. In 1914 we hired our first disabled employee, and in 1942 we hired a blind psychologist to create a program for hiring and training employees with disabilities.

Move forward to current day, and we continue to champion people with diverse abilities to bring their authentic selves to the workplace. We have employee networks called Business Resource Groups (BRGs) across the Globe, to provide, support and guidance to their communities, in addition to working closely with our Diversity and Inclusivity teams on our strategic imperatives. Our BRGs are open to all – members of the community and allies.

IBM UK achieved the Level 2 Disability Confident Employer Award in November 2022, and as part of the continued journey to attract, develop, and retain employees with diverse abilities, we sat down with several colleagues to ask them about their career and experience of working at IBM.