A Professional Athlete’s Transition from the Track to Project Management

Phobay’s journey began on the athletic fields of John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, Maryland in the U.S. She thrived at the thought of competition, whether it was on the track, soccer field of basketball court.

My passion for track was ignited during a pivotal moment when my high school coach, took our team to the Penn Relays,” Said Phobay. This track meet brought together high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.

“Witnessing the USA versus the World relays at Penn Relays was a defining moment for me. It opened my eyes to the possibilities in the sport, and I knew that track was where I wanted to focus my energy.”

That moment was the start of an incredible athletic career for Phobay. She earned a scholarship to compete at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, with a coach who competed in the world’s largest multi-sport event.

“Her presence made the dream of reaching the highest levels of competition feel attainable,” she said, but she also had a mentor throughout her career who played a large impact, inspiring Phobay that she was capable in achieving anything. “Their guidance and my own determination made me believe that with hard work and focus, anything was possible.”