A Professional Athlete’s Transition from the Track to Project Management

Phobay is a track star who carried the flag for her home country, Liberia, during the world’s largest multi-sport event in 2012. Now, the U.S-based IBMer is leading transformation projects as a project manager in IBM’s consulting practice.
In this interview, Phobay takes us through her extraordinary journey and explains the skills that seamlessly transitioned from her athletic career to her IBM career.
Phobay’s journey began on the athletic fields of John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, Maryland in the U.S. She thrived at the thought of competition, whether it was on the track, soccer field of basketball court.
My passion for track was ignited during a pivotal moment when my high school coach, took our team to the Penn Relays,” Said Phobay. This track meet brought together high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.
“Witnessing the USA versus the World relays at Penn Relays was a defining moment for me. It opened my eyes to the possibilities in the sport, and I knew that track was where I wanted to focus my energy.”
That moment was the start of an incredible athletic career for Phobay. She earned a scholarship to compete at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, with a coach who competed in the world’s largest multi-sport event.
“Her presence made the dream of reaching the highest levels of competition feel attainable,” she said, but she also had a mentor throughout her career who played a large impact, inspiring Phobay that she was capable in achieving anything. “Their guidance and my own determination made me believe that with hard work and focus, anything was possible.”
Phobay worked tirelessly to make her dreams a reality, but with that, came its challenges.
“Injuries were a constant hurdle, testing my patience and resolve. The toughest part was staying motivated and focused during recovery periods when I couldn’t train.”
Just as Phobay continued training, she also had a full time job. The act of balancing her work with being a professional athlete was, no doubt, challenging.
“My days often started with morning training sessions, followed by work shifts that stretched into the late evening. I even worked on Sundays to free up time for competitions on Fridays and Saturdays. This demanding schedule required extreme discipline, but it was this very discipline that helped me excel both on and off the track.”
One of Phobay’s most memorable moments of her athletic career was in 2012, when she was chosen as the flag bearer for Liberia during the world’s largest multi-sport event held in London.
“Walking into the stadium during the opening ceremony was a surreal experience, one that I will cherish forever. It was a moment that encapsulated the pride, effort, and dedication that had defined my athletic journey.”
After an athletic career, like Phobay’s, what lied beyond that dream? She was looking for a less hectic schedule and the freedom to explore other passions, but with balancing two careers – one in corporate, and another as a professional athlete – she ultimately came to a decision:
“The emotional aspect of leaving behind a significant part of my identity was challenging,” she said. “Competing at a high level in sport requires discipline that’s hard to part with even after you’re done competing. I learned how to set short-term, daily goals as well as bigger goals.”
Those goals drove Phobay to shift her perspective: instead of grieving on leaving a part of her identity, instead, she was gearing up to evolve her identity. She focused on the positives of her new chapter, one that eventually led her to IBM.
Now, Phobay is a project manager driving delivery-led transformation projects at IBM. She has worked on several exciting projects, including one in automation, where she consolidated multiple automation teams into one.
As an athlete, Phobay developed discipline, resilience, and leadership skills that have helped her thrive in the corporate world. She says those skills can be utilized to yield positive results in the workplace.
Some other transferable skills were:
Beyond her professional role, Phobay is also part of the IBM Athlete Network, where she works closely with a renowned organization for global professional athletes to share IBM SkillsBuild — a free online learning platform that helps people upskill as they transition into the working world.
“This initiative is particularly meaningful to me, as it allows me to give back to the community that has been such a significant part of my life.”
Phobay’s life is still one where she must manage balance, but now, it looks a bit differently: she’s cherishing more time with family, particularly as a mom to her two boys. She’s also weight training, traveling, and coaching others to tap into the best versions of themselves – a journey that’s been one of resilience, growth, and continuous learning.
