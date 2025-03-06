An Update on Ingrid: A Neurodivergent QA Specialist and Proud IBMer

We think about diversity the way we think about innovation — both are essential to the success and growth of our business and our clients. When we innovate, technology becomes smarter for clients and creates new opportunities for growth. When we incorporate diversity into our business, we create more inclusive and impactful innovations and outcomes for our clients.

In 2019, we sat down with Ingrid, a Quality Assurance (QA) Specialist from IBM’s consulting team, who self-identifies as being on the autistic spectrum. Ingrid spoke about a variety of topics, including her background, how she came to find IBM, and the experience she was having as a new IBMer at the time.

Now, four years later, we spoke with Ingrid again; this time to hear more about the progress she’s made at IBM, the kind of resources IBM has for people with diverse abilities, and any advice she would give potential candidates looking to become an IBMer.