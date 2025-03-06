5 Reasons Consultants Choose IBM for their Career

“Meeting with customers is the most interesting part of my job. This gives me an opportunity to understand how some of our customers think within the same industry.” – Kiran

IBMers in our Consulting business have the unique opportunity to work with innovative clients who share the same goals and values as we do. We work with a variety of clients – from smaller, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

One of our consultants, Kiran, worked on a $300M project with one of America’s largest airlines that started just before COVID-19 shut down travel in the United States. Kiran was able to leverage assistance from multiple areas across IBM to redefine the client’s operating model and modernize their growth, saving them over $1B the following year. With losses in revenue due to the pandemic, these cost-saving initiatives helped our client keep flights in the air for their customers.

Another consultant, Gary, had the opportunity to work with a Canada-based, family-run retail shoe brand, where he met the company’s original founder on his first day working with the client. Gary worked alongside about 15 new IBMers that were hired directly from college to support this $20M program. He truly enjoyed the culture of the team and the way everyone worked together. Since the project wrapped, Gary has kept in touch with many of the new hires he’s worked with and has watched them excel in their careers at IBM.