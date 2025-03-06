5 Essential Skills for a Job in Data and AI

Jose is a Data & AI Technical Specialist in Global Sales who is streamlining operations within IBM’s AI Apps portfolio. In this interview, he shares his perspective on the skills jobseekers need for a brand sales specialist role, where he consults and implements data & AI solutions for clients.
While Jose is based in the US, we have a variety of technical specialist roles available at IBM around the world. Visit our careers website and apply to any of the current openings or join our Talent Network to receive updates on events and career opportunities.
The role of the Data & AI Technical Specialist in Global Sales at IBM is to drive business growth and success through the effective use of data and AI technologies. This technical specialist also provides guidance and support to the sales team in positioning IBM’s offerings in the market.
“Data & AI technical specialists have the responsibility to listen to the teams they support, identify gaps in their processes, and assist in bridging those gaps. They showcase products to clients when needed and help locate the right resources if they lack the necessary technical expertise,” Said Jose.
“As trusted advisors for the accounts they cover, data & AI technical specialists are responsible for understanding the client’s business needs and challenges to provide tailored data and AI solutions. They work closely with their team to develop and execute strategies that drive revenue growth and expand the client base,” he said.
Knowledge in data analytics could be beneficial to the data & AI technical specialist, as they may be problem solving and performing data analysis on a number of tech projects.
To thrive as a technical specialist, there are five essential skills Jose relies on every day:
“Communication is the backbone of my role, enabling me to clearly convey complex information and swiftly resolve any issues that arise, ensuring a seamless experience for my clients.”
“In the tech world, things are constantly changing, and there’s rarely a one-size-fits-all solution. Every client has unique needs, and it’s up to me to find innovative ways to apply our technology to their challenges. Creativity allows me to develop personalized solutions that make a tangible difference for clients.”
“My job isn’t just about selling products; it’s about understanding the client’s problems and figuring out how we can solve them. I’m not just selling AI tools; I’m providing strategic insight, identifying opportunities for improvement, and offering solutions that help businesses thrive. Building that trusted advisor relationship is essential.”
“In this role, I juggle various projects, each with its own stakeholders, timelines, and challenges. Having a solid grip on project management helps me ensure that everything runs smoothly — from collaborating with cross-functional teams to developing and executing sales strategies. It’s about making sure that we are not only meeting client expectations, but also exceeding them.”
“The tech world — and sales, in general — can be unpredictable. Projects change, client needs shift, and you have to stay on your toes. Being adaptable ensures that I can handle any curveball thrown my way, while resilience keeps me focused on the end goal: delivering value.”
Jose says his work often involves using AI Apps technology to help organizations overcome challenges. “I sometimes use programming languages like Python and SQL to further enhance and customize these tools to meet specific project requirements. It’s fulfilling to see the positive impact on the client’s success,” he added.
“I love the continuous learning and innovation in tech, especially being at the forefront of new solutions, and being always up to date on the latest data and AI technologies and trends.” Said Jose.
To help solve client’s challenges, Jose relies on IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx. He also uses Planning Analytics, a tool that he’s excited to implement for a current client project.
“Their existing finance and IT reporting process is labor-intensive, taking about two weeks with manual input. By switching to Planning Analytics, we can cut this down to minutes, providing immediate access to their growing data. This project involves collaborating with finance, IT, and business intelligence teams and showcases how IBM’s Planning Analytics can streamline reporting, boost efficiency, and improve decision-making,” He said.
“Being Hispanic, I’ve experienced firsthand the value of diverse viewpoints and the richness that different cultures bring to a team,” Said Jose who moved the US in 2012 and earned his Bachelor and Master degrees in Industrial and Systems Engineering, with a focus in a project management.
“My Bolivian roots and fluency in both Spanish and English have helped me connect with diverse teams and clients. I make it a point to listen to and understand my colleagues’ varied perspectives, which helps me build stronger relationships and encourages others to share their own unique backgrounds. I also advocate for inclusive practices, whether it’s ensuring diverse voices are heard in meetings or promoting cultural awareness through events and discussions,” said Jose, who has served as North Carolina State University’s SHPE chapter Conference Chair Director for the SHPE National Convention (Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers). He says he helped his chapter grow membership, organized workshops, secured funding, and mentored students. SHPE’s annual convention is one IBM participates in.
You might be wondering, with a background in data and AI, why choose sales?
For Jose, it’s the best of both worlds.
He works with cutting-edge technology while also building relationships and solving real-world problems. It’s a dynamic, fast-paced role that blends technical expertise with creativity and problem-solving. You would deliver innovative solutions to clients, using AI to help businesses grow.
If that excites you, a career as a brand technical specialist in sales might just be your next great move.
