5 Essential Skills for a Job in Data and AI

The role of the Data & AI Technical Specialist in Global Sales at IBM is to drive business growth and success through the effective use of data and AI technologies. This technical specialist also provides guidance and support to the sales team in positioning IBM’s offerings in the market.

“Data & AI technical specialists have the responsibility to listen to the teams they support, identify gaps in their processes, and assist in bridging those gaps. They showcase products to clients when needed and help locate the right resources if they lack the necessary technical expertise,” Said Jose.

“As trusted advisors for the accounts they cover, data & AI technical specialists are responsible for understanding the client’s business needs and challenges to provide tailored data and AI solutions. They work closely with their team to develop and execute strategies that drive revenue growth and expand the client base,” he said.