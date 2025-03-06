4 Tips to Find an LGBTQ+ Friendly Company

Anna is a Software Engineer at IBM. She’s no stranger to advocating for herself, as she escaped former communist South Vietnam in 1975. Her family also escaped, and they eventually reunited the US. Now, Anna is based in Austin, Texas. As a Vietnamese-American transgender woman, Anna advises the importance of looking into publicly available information for companies you’re considering working for.

“The first thing is to do a search on the company name and the acronym “LGBTQ+,” said Anna. “Search their social media and in news articles within the past year and pursue those articles to see what positions, policies, and changes the company has made or declared recently.”

Job seekers researching IBM specifically can also check out the IBM Impact Report, which highlights the company’s efforts on equitable impact.

Simreen is a learning development professional in IBM Consulting and the co-leader of one of IBM’s global Business Resource Groups (BRGs) for the LGBTQ+ community in India and South Asia. The India-based IBMer says jobseekers should research company leadership and look for inclusivity in top positions. She also recommends that you research what the company can offer you.

“Look for companies that offer comprehensive inclusive policies and benefits, such as health insurance that covers gender-affirming care, parental leave for same-sex couples, and gender-neutral language in company documents.”