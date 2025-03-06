4 Tips to Find an LGBTQ+ Friendly Company

What does inclusivity at work look like and how do you find an LGBTQ+ friendly company to work for? In the evolving landscape of technology and society, embracing identity and fostering diversity have become key components of a productive workplace. We’re speaking with three IBMers in the LGBTQ+ community who advise on what LGBTQ+ employees should keep in mind to find an inclusive and welcoming workplace. If you’re considering IBM as the next step in your career, join our talent network.
Here’s what they are recommending:
Anna is a Software Engineer at IBM. She’s no stranger to advocating for herself, as she escaped former communist South Vietnam in 1975. Her family also escaped, and they eventually reunited the US. Now, Anna is based in Austin, Texas. As a Vietnamese-American transgender woman, Anna advises the importance of looking into publicly available information for companies you’re considering working for.
“The first thing is to do a search on the company name and the acronym “LGBTQ+,” said Anna. “Search their social media and in news articles within the past year and pursue those articles to see what positions, policies, and changes the company has made or declared recently.”
Job seekers researching IBM specifically can also check out the IBM Impact Report, which highlights the company’s efforts on equitable impact.
Simreen is a learning development professional in IBM Consulting and the co-leader of one of IBM’s global Business Resource Groups (BRGs) for the LGBTQ+ community in India and South Asia. The India-based IBMer says jobseekers should research company leadership and look for inclusivity in top positions. She also recommends that you research what the company can offer you.
“Look for companies that offer comprehensive inclusive policies and benefits, such as health insurance that covers gender-affirming care, parental leave for same-sex couples, and gender-neutral language in company documents.”
“It is important to check if there are regular educational programs and training sessions on LGBTQ+ issues,” said Nanako, an application developer in IBM Consulting. Nanako handles system development and maintenance for several banks across Japan. When talking about how companies can support inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community in a workplace, she reflects on her experience of the impact of training and education.
“This can go a long way in fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect within your workplace. I think it is very effective because it also leads to updating one’s values.”
Simreen agrees on the importance of education to address LGBTQ+ biases, while dispelling myths.
“Companies can provide education on unconscious bias, gender identity, and sexual orientation. This can help create a more respectful workforce,” she said.
Simreen shares candidly the challenges faced as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, from feelings of isolation to reluctance about coming out at home. Yet, her story is one of triumph over adversity, driven by supportive connections and the courage to speak openly. She says she feels strong enough to do this thanks to witnessing other community members’ vulnerability and advocacy. This is one reason why Simreen advises job seekers to search for LGBTQ+ friendly companies that provide mentorship programs.
“Many companies offer mentorship programs that can connect LGBTQ+ employees with experienced mentors who can provide support. Look for mentors within the company who are from the community themselves.”
Nanako recommends delving into the company’s culture, comparing her experience with IBM’s community.
“It’s essential to establish an environment that encourages interaction and support,” said Nanako. “At IBM, there are dedicated LGBTQ+ workspaces on the company’s Slack, making communication easy.” She also mentions you could look into whether the company supports LGBTQ+ related events.
Nanako also emphasizes the importance of searching for allies.
“Allies can deepen understanding of LGBTQ+ issues by disseminating accurate information and positive messages.”
IBM offers education to become a certified ally. The Be Equal Ally Badge is earned by IBMers who have demonstrated a level of learning, volunteer effort, and advocacy representation which support IBM’s diversity, inclusion, allyship, talent and business priorities.
A strong network is vital for the LGBTQ+ community, providing essential support, connection, and advocacy. It offers a safe space for sharing experiences, finding solidarity, and accessing resources.
Simreen advises the following:
“Join online communities or forums for LGBTQ+ employees, such as LinkedIn Groups. Participate in LGBTQ-focused workshops. Ensure that advocacy includes other diverse identities and intersectionality.”
Networks help amplify voices, promote understanding, and drive positive change, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment. Anna recommends using a more social approach:
“Talk to people who work for that company you’re vying for,” said Anna, who also advises going to tech meetups. You can check out the IBM Alumni LinkedIn Network for stories from people who have worked at IBM.
The stories of Simreen, Nanako and Anna serve as a testament to the profound impact of inclusion, education, and advocacy in fostering a fair workplace, positioning them as catalysts of change, driving progress within IBM and beyond.
