4 Things You Can Do Today to Boost Your Career in STEM

Phaedra Boinodiris is dedicated to the mission of STEM and inclusivity in her community. She is particularly passionate about AI and Ethics. We chatted with her about the challenges that young students in STEM face today and her advice on how to overcome them. Phaedra shares, “As an advocate for STEM and AI education, I talk to a lot of young people who are keen on pursuing a career in the field. Many of them are passionate about social impact and wonder whether pursuing a career in STEM can help them make inroads into Social Justice, Gender Equity, Economic Equity, Climate Action, and more.”

Here are simple actions you can start today if you want to jumpstart your career in STEM.