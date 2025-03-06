Three Things Recruiters Wish They Could Tell You

Once the recruiter contacts you, they will want to know a little more about you and talk to you about the position. That’s why it is of the utmost importance that you always be honest and transparent throughout the process. With this I mean that if you are already in another selection process with another company, share it with them, there is nothing wrong with it and we will not lose interest in you, on the contrary, this helps us and even gives speed to your process.

Be honest about your skills. If you don’t have experience in something, it’s better to say it from the beginning, because sooner or later the little or no experience you have will be demonstrated. And again, don’t be afraid to say you don’t know. This helps recruiters to identify if we have more positions that would be a better match for your profile.

If from the beginning or during the process you are not convinced if you like the position or it is where you would like to focus your career path, let the recruiter know. Employment is one of the most important pillars that people have and not being satisfied with your work can trigger that other areas of your life are affected. What we don’t want is that if you are looking to have a change, you start it with a job that does not convince you 100%.

One final important thing for your selection process to flow—you must have confidence in your recruiter and when in doubt or inconvenience, feel free to look them up and maintain assertive communication.