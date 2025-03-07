I encourage my mentees to be disruptors, and I encourage you to not be afraid to do the same.

After all, it was a lesson I learned during my childhood. I’m the youngest of eight children. Everybody tried to tell me what to do, including my parents. I had had enough of people telling me what to do! So, I disrupted my norm, and set out to pursue a total transformation of my lifestyle.

I left the country and came to US alone in the late 1980s pursuing a Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science. I quickly realized that my passion was on large-scale model and simulation running on mainframe systems and the supercomputers! I took another leap of faith and diverted into IT systems, network and data center technology. In order to reset my course, I also completed a second master’s in information science, and took hands-on technical positions to deepen my IT skills. As my career progressed, I pursued a doctoral degree in Business Management to broaden my skill set.

But I was only getting started. I am blessed having a set of robust career experiences, including servicing clients in the commercial and public sector. I became a network and system engineer, and a consultant in the commercial sector; I ran my own woman-owned small business. I worked for two of the largest defense and aerospace companies, where I served global and US government clients, including defense, intelligence, and civil agencies. I lead sales, technology and delivery teams by collaborating on clients’ mission needs and solution strategies in cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Over the last few years, I’ve had the pleasure of continuing to be a disruptor at IBM, where I’ve led cybersecurity services for the federal division, followed by leading a global security growth campaign, and now driving large deals where we co-create disruptive solutions to help our clients transform their business.