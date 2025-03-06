10 Tips for Successfully Securing Your Opportunity at IBM

1. Be Yourself and Enjoy the Process – Will, Consultant

“Some tips and tricks for candidates applying to IBM? Definitely be yourself! I know it sounds cliché, but trust me, it shines through. For me, when I was going through the job process, there were times where I didn’t know everything about tech, but I leaned into my own skills. Don’t put on a facade or pretend to be someone you’re not. Embrace your unique background and skills. Enjoy the process and let your authentic self shine!”