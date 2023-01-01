Home Business Operations Solutions Page Title Forrester Tei Watsonx Assistant IBM watsonx Assistant
Thank you for your interest! You can access the 2023 Forrester TEI Report below, along with other related resources.
Download the report
IBM illustration of person sitting at computer
Related resources
2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant

Learn why IBM was named a leader in enterprise conversational AI platforms.

 Read the report Take the self-guided tour

Explore watsonx Assistant’s easy-to-use features using a chatbot from “Lendyr,” an imaginary financial services provider. See how watsonx Assistant automates self-service answers and actions to harness the full power of conversational AI chatbots.

 Try watsonx Assistant Deliver compelling customer experiences

See how AI chatbots powered by watsonx Assistant quickly offer accurate answers, walk customers through performing an action and even complete routine tasks by leveraging backend integrations and robotic process automation.

 Watch the video (2:50) Build your first AI-powered chatbot

Learn how to develop your first virtual assistant using watsonx Assistant Actions, a low-code approach to building conversational AI dialog— without writing a single line of code.

 Watch the (7:41)