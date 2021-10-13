Blockchain newsletter: Real-world success stories from IBM Blockchain

Share this post:

Visionary companies are innovating how they work with IBM Blockchain, convening business networks that extend collaboration and optimization beyond organizational walls. We are laser focused on the areas delivering significant business value for our customers and their industry partners today:

Supply chain. Bolster your supply chain with multi-tier visibility and workflow automation. This matters more today, as consumers demand product authenticity and sustainability, and businesses demand data integrity and faster reconciliation between their partners. Learn how Home Depot, Renault and Atea are using IBM Blockchain in their industries.

Digital identity and credentials. Provide valuable credentials such as personal health and education records, using IBM Blockchain solutions to preserve privacy and give individuals control over sharing their personal information. See the benefits Ethos Veterinary, New York State and True Tickets are realizing with their networks.

Learn how industries are revolutionizing business with IBM Blockchain

Digital assets. Creating a unique digital representation of an asset applies to many opportunities beyond (and including) traditional financial instruments. You can trade all kinds of assets with more liquidity and speed at lower cost when you tokenize and manage digital assets on a secure, scalable platform. Read about IPwe, Hex Trust and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Sustainability. Empower a resilient future for your business by embracing sustainability. Harness the power of blockchain to enhance social good and enable you and your partners to help solve global problems. Discover how Equigy, RCS Global, and Newlight are leading the movement.

IBM Blockchain client success stories

Innovative companies are leading the way in using blockchain to anchor business networks that transform industries and benefit all participants. Watch and read their stories.

