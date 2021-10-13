Blockchain newsletter: Real-world success stories from IBM Blockchain

October 13, 2021 | Written by: IBM Blockchain Pulse
Visionary companies are innovating how they work with IBM Blockchain, convening business networks that extend collaboration and optimization beyond organizational walls. We are laser focused on the areas delivering significant business value for our customers and their industry partners today:
Supply chain. Bolster your supply chain with multi-tier visibility and workflow automation. This matters more today, as consumers demand product authenticity and sustainability, and businesses demand data integrity and faster reconciliation between their partners. Learn how Home Depot, Renault and Atea are using IBM Blockchain in their industries.
Digital identity and credentials. Provide valuable credentials such as personal health and education records, using IBM Blockchain solutions to preserve privacy and give individuals control over sharing their personal information. See the benefits Ethos Veterinary, New York State and True Tickets are realizing with their networks.
Learn how industries are revolutionizing business with IBM Blockchain
Digital assets. Creating a unique digital representation of an asset applies to many opportunities beyond (and including) traditional financial instruments. You can trade all kinds of assets with more liquidity and speed at lower cost when you tokenize and manage digital assets on a secure, scalable platform. Read about IPwe, Hex Trust and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Sustainability. Empower a resilient future for your business by embracing sustainability. Harness the power of blockchain to enhance social good and enable you and your partners to help solve global problems. Discover how Equigy, RCS Global, and Newlight are leading the movement.
Thank you for your readership
Thank you for being a subscriber to IBM Blockchain Pulse News You Can Use newsletter. This is our final issue for 2021. You can keep up with IBM Blockchain happenings on our website and our blog, which is frequently updated with fresh conversations, stories and opinions from the blockchain community.
Watch, read and listen
Event: The Economist Insight Hour – How can blockchain aid sustainability?
Through enabling in-depth carbon tracking, blockchain can promote more sustainable business practice. Join to learn more. October 21 at 10:00 am ET.
Webinar: Proving you are you – Digital credentials powered by blockchain
Martha Bennett of Forrester Research and Alex Kaplan, Global Leader of IBM Digital Credentials, discuss how digital credentials on blockchain can enable people and businesses to transact with each other in new and different ways. October 13 at 12:00 pm ET.
White paper: Building out Digital Asset Services in Capital Markets
This research paper from Celent discusses digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and stablecoins and how financial institutions can secure first-mover advantages through regulatory-compliant services.
IBM Blockchain client success stories
Innovative companies are leading the way in using blockchain to anchor business networks that transform industries and benefit all participants. Watch and read their stories.
Our solutions and how to get started
No matter where you are in your adoption journey or what industry you’re in, we’re here to help you use blockchain technology to reach your business goals.
- Start that project you’ve been talking about with help from IBM Blockchain Services, and watch this demo to learn more about how our Design Thinking workshops get you started in the right direction.
- Join one of our existing networks:
- Create a smarter, more sustainable food system with Food Trust
- Transform container logistics with TradeLens
- Reinvent trade and trade finance with we.trade
- Streamline supplier management with Trust Your Supplier
- Connect job seekers, learners and jobs with Learning Credential Network
- Jump start your journey to building your own supply chain ecosystem with IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply or take advantage of a range of reusable solutions on IBM Blockchain Platform.
Still not sure where to start? Schedule time to talk with one of our experts specific to your industry, and they can help guide you in the right direction.
Turning strategy into business outcomes
IBM Blockchain Services can help bring your ideas to life. Explore the use of blockchain and digital assets in your business.
