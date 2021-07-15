Blockchain newsletter for July: Blockchain and other technologies make for powerful solutions

Share this post:

With blockchain’s growing maturity, innovators of all stripes are finding new opportunities in combining blockchain with other technologies. Blockchain + AI. Blockchain + IoT. Blockchain + confidential computing. In all these synergistic combinations, the formula adds up to greater value overall.

EXCLUSIVE video preview: IBM’s Jerry Cuomo on Blockchain and AI

Hear from Jerry Cuomo, IBM Fellow and VP & CTO, AI Automation, and IBM Blockchain founder, and learn how AI + Blockchain result in authenticity, augmentation and automation.

The mix of blockchain and AI is fueling Industry 4.0, enabling organizations to unlock trapped value, enhance trust and drive digital transformation. IPwe, an IP transaction platform powered by IBM solutions for AI, blockchain and cloud, uses AI to make sense out of millions of patents and blockchain for its patent marketplace.

Blockchain’s secure handling of data, along with speed, transparency and traceability, underpins many blockchain + IoT use cases. In the supply chain, IoT devices record location, temperature, humidity and other indicators of how goods are handled — for example, pharmaceuticals in the solution from Sonoco and IBM and wine in the solution from eProvenance and IBM. That data is stored on a blockchain network where it can be viewed by all permissioned participants.

Blockchain and smart contracts can also enable smart IoT devices to communicate securely, complete transactions and execute commands without human intervention, bringing new capabilities to smart cities and the energy, automotive, agriculture and manufacturing industries while addressing IoT’s inherent issues around security and privacy.

Blockchain security levels up a notch when combined with confidential computing, the technology that isolates and protects data during processing. Combined, the two technologies offer an end-to-end security solution that protects data at rest (immutably stored on blockchain), in motion (encryption) and in use (confidential computing).

