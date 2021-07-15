Blockchain newsletter
Blockchain newsletter for July: Blockchain and other technologies make for powerful solutions
July 15, 2021 | Written by: IBM Blockchain Pulse
With blockchain’s growing maturity, innovators of all stripes are finding new opportunities in combining blockchain with other technologies. Blockchain + AI. Blockchain + IoT. Blockchain + confidential computing. In all these synergistic combinations, the formula adds up to greater value overall.
EXCLUSIVE video preview: IBM’s Jerry Cuomo on Blockchain and AI
Hear from Jerry Cuomo, IBM Fellow and VP & CTO, AI Automation, and IBM Blockchain founder, and learn how AI + Blockchain result in authenticity, augmentation and automation.
The mix of blockchain and AI is fueling Industry 4.0, enabling organizations to unlock trapped value, enhance trust and drive digital transformation. IPwe, an IP transaction platform powered by IBM solutions for AI, blockchain and cloud, uses AI to make sense out of millions of patents and blockchain for its patent marketplace.
Learn how industries are revolutionizing business with IBM Blockchain
Blockchain’s secure handling of data, along with speed, transparency and traceability, underpins many blockchain + IoT use cases. In the supply chain, IoT devices record location, temperature, humidity and other indicators of how goods are handled — for example, pharmaceuticals in the solution from Sonoco and IBM and wine in the solution from eProvenance and IBM. That data is stored on a blockchain network where it can be viewed by all permissioned participants.
Blockchain and smart contracts can also enable smart IoT devices to communicate securely, complete transactions and execute commands without human intervention, bringing new capabilities to smart cities and the energy, automotive, agriculture and manufacturing industries while addressing IoT’s inherent issues around security and privacy.
Blockchain security levels up a notch when combined with confidential computing, the technology that isolates and protects data during processing. Combined, the two technologies offer an end-to-end security solution that protects data at rest (immutably stored on blockchain), in motion (encryption) and in use (confidential computing).
July’s features of “watch, read and listen”
Choose your learning path: Blockchain Foundation or Advanced
Learn from two blockchain analysts, Martha Bennett of Forrester and Craig Wentworth of Independent Thought, as they share their insights around using blockchain to solve critical business problems.
Webinar: Is it time stop talking about blockchain?
Get insights from Forrester’s Martha Bennett on the foundations of blockchain for business, what the technology can and can’t do, and the key success factors of any blockchain project.
Case study: Ledgermatic builds a secure foundation for digital assets
Read how Ledgermatic was able to move corporate assets, workflows and financing onto blockchain by using IBM Confidential Computing.
Video: Value Visionaries – Guilda Javaheri, CTO, Golden State Foods
Learn how Golden State Foods combined RFID to track fresh beef’s movement, IoT to monitor its temperature, and blockchain to orchestrate the supply chain.
Our solutions and how to get started
No matter where you are in your adoption journey or what industry you’re in, we’re here to help you use blockchain technology to reach your business goals.
- Start that project you’ve been talking about with help from IBM Blockchain Services, and watch this demo to learn more about how our Design Thinking workshops get you started in the right direction.
- Join one of our existing networks:
- Create a smarter, more sustainable food system with Food Trust
- Transform container logistics with TradeLens
- Reinvent trade and trade finance with we.trade
- Streamline supplier management with Trust Your Supplier
- Connect job seekers, learners and jobs with Learning Credential Network
- Jump start your journey to building your own supply chain ecosystem with IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply or take advantage of a range of reusable solutions on IBM Blockchain Platform.
Still not sure where to start? Schedule time to talk with one of our experts specific to your industry, and they can help guide you in the right direction.
Building on the leading blockchain platform
The leading open source blockchain for business platform transforming companies and driving growth.
