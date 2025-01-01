IBM watsonx Agents
Accelerate time to production with pre-built, customizable agents
Built for business. Ready for action

AI agents do more than respond, they get things done. Built on deep enterprise logic, and powered by domain specific language models, these agents think, collaborate, act, and adapt to deliver real business value, fast.

Identify top talent, qualify leads in sales, handle service requests and more, using the tools you already have. Deploy prebuilt or custom agents across enterprise apps, connect to your business data, and scale AI automation where it matters most. 
Deploy agents in minutes, not months

Launch prebuilt AI agents fast with domain expertise and enterprise-grade logic built in.
Manage every agent in one place

Control and monitor all your AI agents from a single, unified interface.
Integrate with your business tools

Integrate AI agents into the apps, workflows and systems your teams already use.
Work smarter, with less manual effort

Complete multistep tasks, route work and update systems with AI agents that act independently, no prompt is needed at every step.

Prebuilt domain agents, ready for work

Skip setup and start fast. IBM watsonx® Agents come loaded with domain expertise, enterprise logic and app integrations, so you can automate work across business functions such as HR, sales and procurement from day one.

Put the “human“ back into human resources (HR)

Automate HR support, recruiting, onboarding, learning and development, performance management and employee management with AI agents that connect to human capital management (HCM) platforms and ticketing tools. IBM watsonx® HR Agents handle requests such as time off, job transfers and recruitment outreach, automatically and at scale.

Reshaping sales with agentic AI

Accelerate sales cycles with AI agents that qualify leads, handle objections and generate content. IBM watsonx® Sales Agents integrate with your CRM to find prospects, follow up and prepare sellers with insights, so no opportunity goes cold.

Take procurement to the next level

Automate sourcing, contracting, supplier evaluation and vendor management. IBM watsonx® Procurement Agents integrate with tools such as SAP Ariba and Coupa to streamline procurement workflows and support decisions based on vendor data, policies and contract terms.

A new era of customer and employee experience

Deliver faster, smarter self-service across any channel. IBM watsonx® Customer Care Agents resolve customer inquiries with responses grounded in your business data, escalating only when needed. 

Take the next step

See how you can boost productivity with watsonx Orchestrate and stay in the know with the latest IBM Agent updates. 

