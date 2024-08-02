Home AI and ML watsonx Assistant watsonx Assistant

Deliver consistent and intelligent customer care with conversational AI

Conversational AI for fast and friendly customer care

IBM watsonx Assistant is a next-gen conversational AI solution—it that empowers a broader audience that includes non-technical business users, anyone in your organization to effortlessly build generative AI Assistants that drive deliver frictionless self-service experiences to customers across any device or channel, help boost employee productivity, and scale across your business.

  • User-friendly interface with drag-and-drop conversation builder and pre-built templates.
  • Out-of-the-box Large Language Models, Large Speech Models, Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP, NLU), and Intelligent Context Gathering, to better understand the context of each conversation in natural language.
  • Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for accurate, contextual, and up-to-date conversational answers around the clock, grounded in your company's knowledge base.

 

Customer benefits 24x7 Self-service availability

Intelligent virtual assistants are developed quickly with our visual builder and provide self-service answers and actions during off-hours for a consistent customer experience.

Read the Forrester TEI study >97% of customer conversations handled by chatbot

Generali Poland built a virtual assistant that answers more than 120 customer support scenarios and FAQs without requiring any redirection to human agents.

 Read the client success story 370% Return On Investment

A 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study, commissioned by IBM, modeled a composite organization from real client data that showed 370% ROI over three years.

Use cases  watsonx Assistant can be quickly configured to meet the special needs of your department. Customer service

Powerful customer service chatbots increase sales with quick and accurate answers while saving contact center budget.

HR automation can improve the employee experience and save time for your entire staff. Employees can get questions answered 24/7.

Powerful AI chatbot marketing software helps you improve customer experiences and boost lead generation with fast, personalized customer support.

Key features Explore the many ways that watsonx Assistant can speed communications with customers, boost productivity, and improve your bottom line. Artificial intelligence

Powerful watsonx Large Language Models (LLMs), designed for targeted business use cases.

No coding skills required to build generative AI assistants on our intuitive interface.

Pre-built connections with a wide array of channels, business systems and third-party apps.

Added security to safeguard against hackers and misuse of customer data.

Robust analytics dashboard and extensive reports to track conversation performance.

Industries

Banking Transform the digital banking experience you offer customers and personalize interactions so they feel uniquely human. watsonx Assistant for banking
Government AI-powered chatbots for 24/7 citizen support can help your government better serve and connect with your constituents.  watsonx Assistant for government
Healthcare AI-powered chatbots deliver intelligent automation to streamline experiences. Empower patients to quickly help themselves with simple inquiries. watsonx Assistant for healthcare
Insurance AI-powered chatbots set a new standard for insurance when you deliver the experiences customers demand. Provide immediate responses that are personalized and accurate. watsonx Assistant for insurance
Retail watsonx Assistant fuels the hybrid shopping experiences that today’s customers want. Deliver highly personalized, contextually relevant shopping experiences with omni-channel support at scale. watsonx Assistant for retail
Partner with us to deliver enhanced commercial solutions, embedded with watsonx Assistant, to better address clients’ needs.
