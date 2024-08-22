Today’s workplace is anywhere. CIOs and CISOs and their teams need a secure mobile workforce, including enterprise mobile security solutions that enable flexible delivery of apps, content and resources across devices and ensure a good cybersecurity posture. Whether supporting bring your own device (BYOD), choose your own device (CYOD) or a corporate-liable environment, these leaders need strategic options for mobile security threats and prevention to protect against advanced threats such as ransomware and phishing and to efficiently remediate any vulnerabilities. Such options include risk insights and behavioral analysis, security policy and containerization of mission-critical resources.

In our modern world, organizations must centrally manage endpoints and security while keeping their IT experts efficient, create frictionless experiences for their users, reduce cyberthreats and keep a low total cost of ownership (TCO).