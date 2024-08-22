Manage your endpoint management from a single console
Flexible work models are the new norm. With endpoint management, IT administrators can quickly enroll and configure devices, manage cybersecurity, up automation and integrate with productivity and third party apps regardless of the operating system, device or workspace.
Whether you're supporting iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS or ruggedized devices, easily manage and protect your on-premises and remote corporate-owned and personal laptops, desktops, modern devices and more—all from a single console.
Streamline endpoint security and management and stay productive with intelligent patch prioritization for proactive threat mitigation for Windows and macOS with IBM MaaS360 with Risk Based Application Patching.
When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.
To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
¹, ² The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.