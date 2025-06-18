With Flash Grid architecture you can deploy a scalable, highly available data plane for monitoring and managing all your storage architecture, allowing you to reduce data silos and spend less time on storage management by easily automating and non-disruptively moving data between multiple, connected storage systems.

This results in a data storage architecture that guarantees your data and applications are always available, performant, and have the capacity needed to meet your organizations long-term storage objectives while freeing up people and capital to focus on new strategic projects.

Read the full blog to learn more