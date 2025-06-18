Navigating regulatory compliance with IBM Storage FlashSystem and IBM Storage Defender

Maximize data storage operational resilience

With Flash Grid architecture you can deploy a scalable, highly available data plane for monitoring and managing all your storage architecture, allowing you to reduce data silos and spend less time on storage management by easily automating and non-disruptively moving data between multiple, connected storage systems.

This results in a data storage architecture that guarantees your data and applications are always available, performant, and have the capacity needed to meet your organizations long-term storage objectives while freeing up people and capital to focus on new strategic projects.

Cyber Resilience Assessment

Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) regulations.

More sustainability in store

Storage systems that make a difference

 Learn more about FlashSystem sustainability and calculate your energy savings 99.6%

of IBM's product waste by weight was diverted from landfills or incineration, in 2022.¹

 Learn how IBM can help you recycle 30%

more effective capacity per rack unit compared to the previous generation of FlashCore Modules.²

 Learn how we innovate for sustainability 29%

less energy than a market leading competitor.³

Products. More affordability in store.

IBM FlashSystem 5045

Enterprise-class data storage platform designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments.
IBM FlashSystem 5300

Enterprise-grade all flash array offering cyber security, robust density and extreme performance.
IBM FlashSystem 7300

Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
IBM FlashSystem 9500

Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
IBM FlashSystem 5015

The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Flash Grid product specifications5

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

228 GB per second

400 GB per second

800 GB per second

Effective maximum capacity6

12.1 PBe (8U Flash Grid)

27.1 PBe (16U Flash Grid)

52.8 PBe (32U Flash Grid)

Maximum I/O ports

128

256

384

Single enclosure product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

12 GB per second

28.6 GB per second

50 GB per second

100 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 70 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Maximum I/O ports within a single enclosure

8

16

24

48

Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure6

573 PBe (2U enclosure)

1.51 PBe (1U enclosure)4

3.39 PBe (2U enclosure)

6.60 PBe (4U enclosure)

FlashCore Module capacities supported

Not applicable (supports industry standard drives)

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

Use cases

- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe drives and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Market leadership

A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - the 17th time in a row

Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem wins on TrustRadius

IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Winning on G2

Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.

Case studies by industry

Packaging manufacturing Telecommunications IT consulting Industrial production Computer services Mortgage lending
Contact an advisor to get help configuring an all-flash storage solution using IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.

Footnotes

1 Results based on: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/BOPNXX18

Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.

Based on comparable configurations between IBM FlashSystem and a 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report participant: https://community.ibm.com/community/user/storage/blogs/chelsey-gosse/2023/09/20/2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-primary-storage. Each comparison was at the same temperature, memory, and core frequencies with comparable raw capacities and system performances. For each configuration, the power of the devices were estimated with engineering calculations from the typical power withdraw of the CPUs, drives and components on each of the devices.   Based on information from:  https://www.manua.ls/dell/powermax-2000/manual (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/au-en/products/storage/technical-support/dell-powerstore-gen2-spec-sheet.pdf (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.sanstorageworks.com/PowerMax-8000.asp (link resides outside ibm.com).

4 Results based on 1U control enclosure: 12 drives of 38.4TB each = 460.8TB configured in a 9+Q+P+S DRAID-6 array, after RAID overhead and metadata provisioning, deliver 302.12TB of usable capacity, with a 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication ratio equal 1.81PB of effective capacity.

5 Assuming Flash Grid contains 8 devices with the same configuration. Flash Grids can contain a mix of different models and configurations.

6 Assuming 5:1 Data Reduction

 