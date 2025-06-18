With Flash Grid architecture you can deploy a scalable, highly available data plane for monitoring and managing all your storage architecture, allowing you to reduce data silos and spend less time on storage management by easily automating and non-disruptively moving data between multiple, connected storage systems.
This results in a data storage architecture that guarantees your data and applications are always available, performant, and have the capacity needed to meet your organizations long-term storage objectives while freeing up people and capital to focus on new strategic projects.
Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) regulations.
Storage systems that make a difference
of IBM's product waste by weight was diverted from landfills or incineration, in 2022.¹
more effective capacity per rack unit compared to the previous generation of FlashCore Modules.²
less energy than a market leading competitor.³
Enterprise-class data storage platform designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments.
Enterprise-grade all flash array offering cyber security, robust density and extreme performance.
Powerful performance, expansive all-flash storage capacity, and extensive connectivity without compromising resiliency.
Enterprise-class all-NVMe flash cyber storage platform for performance and capacity intensive workloads.
Flash Grid product specifications5
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
228 GB per second
400 GB per second
800 GB per second
Effective maximum capacity6
12.1 PBe (8U Flash Grid)
27.1 PBe (16U Flash Grid)
52.8 PBe (32U Flash Grid)
Maximum I/O ports
128
256
384
Single enclosure product specifications
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
12 GB per second
28.6 GB per second
50 GB per second
100 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 70 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Maximum I/O ports within a single enclosure
8
16
24
48
Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure6
573 PBe (2U enclosure)
1.51 PBe (1U enclosure)4
3.39 PBe (2U enclosure)
6.60 PBe (4U enclosure)
FlashCore Module capacities supported
Not applicable (supports industry standard drives)
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
Use cases
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production and development databases
- Containers
- Data center edge
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- Workload consolidation
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
- SAP
- Oracle
- Server and desktop virtualization
- Production database
- Containers
- In-memory database
Check here for your local (where available) pricing and currency
All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe drives and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Providing the perfect platform w ith IBM FlashSystem for demanding new analytics workloads in SAP S/4HANA, helping enhance the efficiency and sustainability of operations in the future.
By boosting the eco credentials and performance of its data center with IBM FlashSystem® technology, the company is playing its part in building a responsible digital world that benefits both its customers and the planet.
Moving to an all-flash solution helps this small business make a big impact.
Creating a powerful, centralized IT infrastructure with IBM Storage FlashSystem, to reduce costs and foster collaboration.
Driving digital transformation with a scalable virtual private cloud that supports next-generation SAP solutions.
Protecting client data from corruption with various IBM technologies, by creating created CyberVault, a managed security service that helps clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.
Contact an advisor to get help configuring an all-flash storage solution using IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.
1 Results based on: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/BOPNXX18
2 Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.
3 Based on comparable configurations between IBM FlashSystem and a 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report participant: https://community.ibm.com/community/user/storage/blogs/chelsey-gosse/2023/09/20/2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-primary-storage. Each comparison was at the same temperature, memory, and core frequencies with comparable raw capacities and system performances. For each configuration, the power of the devices were estimated with engineering calculations from the typical power withdraw of the CPUs, drives and components on each of the devices. Based on information from: https://www.manua.ls/dell/powermax-2000/manual (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/au-en/products/storage/technical-support/dell-powerstore-gen2-spec-sheet.pdf (link resides outside ibm.com); https://www.sanstorageworks.com/PowerMax-8000.asp (link resides outside ibm.com).
4 Results based on 1U control enclosure: 12 drives of 38.4TB each = 460.8TB configured in a 9+Q+P+S DRAID-6 array, after RAID overhead and metadata provisioning, deliver 302.12TB of usable capacity, with a 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication ratio equal 1.81PB of effective capacity.
5 Assuming Flash Grid contains 8 devices with the same configuration. Flash Grids can contain a mix of different models and configurations.