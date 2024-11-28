IDC estimates that 750 million applications will be built by 20251, where and how these applications are deployed will impact time to market and value realization. Application landscapes are complex and challenge enterprises to maintain and modernize existing infrastructure while delivering new cloud-native features. Lack of skills, resources and common operational practices often continue to hinder achieving business objectives.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications (CP4Apps) is an end-to-end hybrid cloud application platform, providing the ultimate flexibility for deployments, building new cloud-native applications, refactoring and re-platforming existing applications. Designed to leverage a comprehensive collection of application runtimes, modernization tools and a Kubernetes container platform to adapt to their landscape needs.
Understanding the Business Value of IBM WebSphere Liberty
Reduce the risk of refactoring, rearchitecting and migrating applications with the usage of modernization tools.2
Optimize the delivery of cloud-native applications with the utilization of modernized runtimes.3
With Red Hat OpenShift development teams were able to dramatically reduce time spent delivering innovation.4
See how a large European bank embarks on an app modernization journey to bring its services into the future.
Exploring the IBM CIO organization's application modernization journey.
PowerM proposed a new solution based on Cloud Pak for Applications—which provides cloud-native development and modernization options while maintaining support for existing applications.
Try the open-source version of WebSphere Liberty, Open Liberty.
Determine the complexity of your applications and estimate the development cost to move to a modern Java runtime.
Explore how you can leverage Quarkus to modernize and build new cloud-native applications.
