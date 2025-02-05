Home

Put AI to work with low-code, intelligent decisions

IBM Automation Decision Services (ADS) is business automation software for modeling and managing business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI. It is available standalone or within IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, where it is pre-integrated with other automation technologies.

When critical decisions need to be made, IBM decisioning solutions like ADS and Operational Decision Manager (ODM) become the catalysts for success. When integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, through Cloud Pak for Business Automation in SaaS, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.
Discover how using AI and Automation drives productivity with IBM Decisions, Workflow and watsonx Orchestrate.
Benefits With IBM Automation Decision Services, business experts can make a direct impact on how their business runs.
Improve effectiveness

Use insights to optimize the power of data, enabling more informed decisions in your business operations. Detect and act on issues before they impact operations.
Increase efficiency

Consistently and efficiently run business operations at scale. Automate approvals, process claims, onboard emplyees and clients, and help reduce noncompliance costs and prevent credit losses.
Manage compliance

Provide documented proof of decision process to support compliance auditing. Change policies as regulations evolve. Drive consistency between geographies, channels and regulations.

See how it's used

Credit and loan approvals Personalized promotions Fraud detection Claims processing
Features
Low-code UI

Model business decisions with an easy-to-use, low-code UI.
Machine learning integration

Make predictive decisions with out-of-the-box machine learning integration.
Collaboration

Collaborate on rules with SMEs across your organization.
Decision verification

Instantly verify your decisions work the way you expected.
DevOps and CI/CD

Build and operate with common DevOps and CI/CD practices.
Simulated scenarios

Simulate multiple versions of the same decision using Big Data Analytics.
Flexible options Build and execute decisions where you need them. Learn more On Containers

Take advantage of a low footprint and faster time to production without cumbersome configuring. Built to meet your architectural needs, ADS provides a powerful runtime or microservices-based option to address your most demanding workloads.

 On Cloud Pak for Business Automation

Take advantage of pre-integrated automation capabilities and deploy on any hybrid cloud environment. When used in the Cloud Pak for Business Automation, you can seamlessly integrate Automation Decision Services with other automation technologies such as workflow, capture and content.
Webinars Low-code decisions

Learn how IBM ADS enables business users to execute decision management projects.

 Intelligent decisions

Learn how to infuse machine learning predictions to build more effective decisions.
Related offerings IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation

Reveal and eliminate hidden business process inefficiencies.

 IBM Operational Decision Manager

Analyze, automate and govern complex business decisions to meet enterprise needs.

 Explore more IBM Business Automation solutions
