IBM Uncharted

The potential of generative AI is matched only by its complexity. Delivering improved NPS, acquisition and revenue is about more than just technology—it requires an organisation-wide shift in people, processes and ways of working. It’s a path that few leaders have navigated.
At Uncharted, you’ll meet with like-minded executives and global IBM leadership to unpack the challenges, nuances and realities of extracting value from generative AI.
What to expect:
● Hear learnings from IBM’s own journey in harnessing generative AI for CX
● Explore repeatable processes and approaches from AI leaders
● Discuss your organisation’s specific blockers on gaining value from generative AI
Join us for intimate discussions about what it really takes to deliver meaningful value from generative AI for your organisation.
