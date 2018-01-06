IBM Uncharted
Bringing together pre-eminent leaders for intimate conversations, our Uncharted Executive Insights Series unpacks and delivers the value of true AI transformation.
3d render of abstract modern white blue background with flat curvy shapes and wavy lines, marbling effect

Upcoming Events

IBM Uncharted: Generative AI for customer experience.

Melbourne | Canberra | Sydney

Join us for an invitation-only experience at IBM’s Uncharted Executive Insights Series.
Uncharted: Melbourne

Register now

 Uncharted: Canberra

Register now

 Uncharted: Sydney

Register now
Executive Insights Series
Navigate generative AI for customer experience success

The potential of generative AI is matched only by its complexity. Delivering improved NPS, acquisition and revenue is about more than just technology—it requires an organisation-wide shift in people, processes and ways of working. It’s a path that few leaders have navigated.

At Uncharted, you’ll meet with like-minded executives and global IBM leadership to unpack the challenges, nuances and realities of extracting value from generative AI.

What to expect:

●  Hear learnings from IBM’s own journey in harnessing generative AI for CX

●  Explore repeatable processes and approaches from AI leaders

●  Discuss your organisation’s specific blockers on gaining value from generative AI

Join us for intimate discussions about what it really takes to deliver meaningful value from generative AI for your organisation.

 

 Email us for any queries
Key Speakers Miki Luong

Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, IBM ANZ

 Ray Oram

Global Vice President, Account Engagement Marketing, IBM Global

 Richie Paul

Partner, Generative AI Leader, Consulting, IBM ANZ

 Adam Makarucha

Client Engineering Senior Leader, IBM ANZ

 Jodie Sangster

Future Skills Mentor (AI in Marketing), RMIT University, Senior Advisor, New Zealand Government- Department of Trade & Enterprise and non-Executive Director
Discover More What is generative AI?

Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.

 What is AI governance?

Understand why AI governance is a business imperative for scaling enterprise AI.

 What is responsible AI?

Explore ways to accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows.