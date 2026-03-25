IBM at Gartner Finance Symposium 2026

Sydney, Australia

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Revisit IBM at Gartner Finance Symposium

In today’s AI-driven economy, Australian finance leaders are operating in a landscape shaped by persistent volatility - rising compliance obligations, cost pressure, productivity gaps, and increasing expectations for real-time insight and accountability. The organisations that outperform are those that can turn data, automation and intelligence into disciplined, forward-looking decision making.

Thank you for joining IBM at the Gartner Finance Symposium in Sydney as we explored how Australian CFOs are reshaping finance to meet these pressures: strengthening governance, modernising core processes, lifting productivity, and building finance functions that can anticipate change rather than absorb it.

 

With trusted AI, intelligent automation and governed hybrid cloud, IBM helps finance teams move from reactive reporting to predictive, scenario-led performance, enabling leaders to navigate uncertainty with confidence and deliver sustainable value in a rapidly shifting Australian market.
Agenda
Solution Provider Session (SPS)

In the Solution Provider Session, Performance By Design, Jason Codespoti lead a focused conversation on how finance organisations in Australia can architect performance rather than chase it. The discussion brought together leaders who are reshaping finance amid rising regulatory demands, cost pressures and the growing expectation for real-time, insight-driven decision making. Jason explored how CFOs can embed AI, automation and data discipline into the core of their operating model, not as incremental improvements, but as intentional design choices that lift productivity, strengthen control and create a more anticipatory, resilient finance function. This session positions performance as a system, not an outcome.

 Reimagine FP&A
Gartner CFO Conference Stage
Theater Session

In the IBM theatre session, Karin Hattingh, Chief Financial Officer of Solotel, shared a grounded perspective on what it takes to structure FP&A for scale in a rapidly evolving operating environment. Drawing on Solotel’s transformation journey, Karin explored how finance leaders can modernise planning, lift analytical capability and build the foundations for faster, more confident decision making. This session offered practical CFO-level insights on redesigning FP&A for growth, resilience and transparency, and the organisational disciplines needed to sustain finance transformation over time.

 Discover the trends for 2026
Gartner CFO Conference Presentation
At the Booth

The IBM demo booth showcased how modern finance technology can turn the CFO function into a true catalyst for growth. Our experts ran demos on how advanced planning, automation and decision-intelligence tools - including IBM Planning Analytics and IBM watsonx Orchestrate - help finance teams move faster, improve accuracy and scale their impact across the business. For those that were showed looking to lift productivity, strengthen forecasting or build a more adaptive finance organisation, the IBM booth is where the practical possibilities come to life.

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Gartner CFO Conference IBM Booth Demo
Highlights
Shifting to AI-powered planning

See how AI shifts finance from spreadsheets to smarter forecasting and proactive planning
Structuring FP&A for scale

Modernising the finance function with the right partner and product
Explore IBM demos at Gartner
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Unlock productivity with AI agents

A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate
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Planning Analytics with watsonx Orchestrate

Experience the synergy of AI, analytics and teamwork in one planning process. 

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Discover the savings

See your potential ROI when you switch to IBM Planning Analytics.

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Contact your IBM representative

If you’d like more information about our showcase at the Gartner Finance Symposium, please contact us today!