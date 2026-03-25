Sydney, Australia
In today’s AI-driven economy, Australian finance leaders are operating in a landscape shaped by persistent volatility - rising compliance obligations, cost pressure, productivity gaps, and increasing expectations for real-time insight and accountability. The organisations that outperform are those that can turn data, automation and intelligence into disciplined, forward-looking decision making.
Finance is being reshaped by AI, automation, and rising expectations. Explore how CFOs can redesign operating models to move faster, improve visibility, and guide smarter decisions.
In the Solution Provider Session, Performance By Design, Jason Codespoti lead a focused conversation on how finance organisations in Australia can architect performance rather than chase it. The discussion brought together leaders who are reshaping finance amid rising regulatory demands, cost pressures and the growing expectation for real-time, insight-driven decision making. Jason explored how CFOs can embed AI, automation and data discipline into the core of their operating model, not as incremental improvements, but as intentional design choices that lift productivity, strengthen control and create a more anticipatory, resilient finance function. This session positions performance as a system, not an outcome.
In the IBM theatre session, Karin Hattingh, Chief Financial Officer of Solotel, shared a grounded perspective on what it takes to structure FP&A for scale in a rapidly evolving operating environment. Drawing on Solotel’s transformation journey, Karin explored how finance leaders can modernise planning, lift analytical capability and build the foundations for faster, more confident decision making. This session offered practical CFO-level insights on redesigning FP&A for growth, resilience and transparency, and the organisational disciplines needed to sustain finance transformation over time.
The IBM demo booth showcased how modern finance technology can turn the CFO function into a true catalyst for growth. Our experts ran demos on how advanced planning, automation and decision-intelligence tools - including IBM Planning Analytics and IBM watsonx Orchestrate - help finance teams move faster, improve accuracy and scale their impact across the business. For those that were showed looking to lift productivity, strengthen forecasting or build a more adaptive finance organisation, the IBM booth is where the practical possibilities come to life.
See how AI shifts finance from spreadsheets to smarter forecasting and proactive planning
Modernising the finance function with the right partner and product
A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business.
Experience the synergy of AI, analytics and teamwork in one planning process.
See your potential ROI when you switch to IBM Planning Analytics.
Turning Gartner’s 2026 technology predictions into strategic advantage.
AI to defend against AI-based cybersecurity threats
Navigating the need for transformation and the new FP&A landscape