In the Solution Provider Session, Performance By Design, Jason Codespoti lead a focused conversation on how finance organisations in Australia can architect performance rather than chase it. The discussion brought together leaders who are reshaping finance amid rising regulatory demands, cost pressures and the growing expectation for real-time, insight-driven decision making. Jason explored how CFOs can embed AI, automation and data discipline into the core of their operating model, not as incremental improvements, but as intentional design choices that lift productivity, strengthen control and create a more anticipatory, resilient finance function. This session positions performance as a system, not an outcome.